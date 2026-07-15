ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi Student Allegedly Gang-Raped By Friend's Associates; Six Arrested

Ranchi: A college student was allegedly gang-raped in Ranchi's Ratu police station area by a group of men said to be associates of one of her friends. Police have arrested six accused in connection with the case, while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

According to police, the survivor is a resident of the Tupudana police station area in Ranchi. She had gone to Ratu with a male acquaintance when the alleged incident took place. In her complaint, the survivor stated that the friends of the man accompanying her held her captive and sexually assaulted her.

The survivor told police that seven to eight men were involved in the alleged crime.