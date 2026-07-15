Ranchi Student Allegedly Gang-Raped By Friend's Associates; Six Arrested
In her complaint, the survivor stated that the friends of the man accompanying her held her captive and sexually assaulted her.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Ranchi: A college student was allegedly gang-raped in Ranchi's Ratu police station area by a group of men said to be associates of one of her friends. Police have arrested six accused in connection with the case, while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.
According to police, the survivor is a resident of the Tupudana police station area in Ranchi. She had gone to Ratu with a male acquaintance when the alleged incident took place. In her complaint, the survivor stated that the friends of the man accompanying her held her captive and sexually assaulted her.
The survivor told police that seven to eight men were involved in the alleged crime.
Police said the incident occurred on July 12, but the complaint was lodged late on Tuesday, July 14. Soon after receiving the information, the police launched an investigation. Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police Gaurav Goswami personally reached the Ratu police station to supervise the operation and expedite the arrest of the accused.
Goswami said six accused have been arrested so far. He added that more individuals are suspected to have been involved in the crime, and police teams are conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused.
Read More: