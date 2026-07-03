Jharkhand: Ranchi ITI Student Makes Smart Goggles For Visually Impaired For Rs 700
Babulal Karmali's story is not just about indigenous innovation, but about excellence of affordable government education. A report by Chandan Bhattacharya.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Ranchi: It is often said, "Merely desiring change changes nothing; the decision to take immediate action changes everything." Babulal Karmali, 17, has proven this saying true through hard work and dedication. Hailing from a modest economic background, this student is currently garnering attention for his unique innovation. A student of Electronics and Mechanics at Government ITI Hehal in Ranchi, Babulal has developed a pair of smart goggles at a cost of just Rs 700 that can serve as an aid for safe mobility for the visually impaired.
The most remarkable aspect of Babulal's invention is that the inspiration came not from a laboratory or a textbook, but from his own family; his elder brother is visually impaired. Babulal was deeply distressed to see his brother stumbling, colliding with obstacles, and relying on others in his daily life. He resolved then and there to create a device that would make navigation easier and safer for the visually impaired.
Guidance From Teachers
As a student of Electronics and Mechanics, Babulal began shaping this idea under the guidance of his teachers. After numerous experiments and persistent effort, he developed the smart goggles equipped with sensors. Whenever the wearer approaches a wall, pole, vehicle, or any other object, the goggles immediately alert them via sound signals and a siren. This allows the visually impaired person to change direction and avoid accidents. Produced at a low cost, this device could prove invaluable to thousands of differently-abled individuals in the future.
Expressing pride in Babulal's achievement, Parmanand Rajak, Principal of ITI Hehal, said such students are the true identity of any institution. He stated that through his talent, hard work, and social consciousness, Babulal has brought honour not only to the institute, but to the entire state. Such innovations demonstrate that students from government institutions can drive change through their capabilities.
Education Cost Just Rs 20
Babulal explained that his family is financially weak. He enrolled in a government ITI by paying an admission fee of just Rs 500, and has continued his studies with a monthly fee of only Rs 20. Despite limited resources, he never let his dreams shrink. The hardships faced by his brother inspired him to innovate, and that inspiration eventually took the form of these smart goggles.
An instructor at the institute praised Babulal, noting that he had always come up with novel technical ideas. When he proposed creating smart goggles, the teachers fully supported him. Today, his innovation stands as proof that talent is never bound by a lack of resources.
This Is The First Model
Babulal said the smart goggles he's made are currently the first generation. He developed them using limited resources at a cost of just Rs 700, but he dreams of making them more modern, smart, and useful. He has already prepared the blueprint and design for the next iteration. If he receives financial support and necessary technical resources, he plans to add new features to make the device safer, more convenient, and more reliable for the visually impaired.
He aims to make the design lightweight, attractive, and user-friendly, so that people of all ages can wear it easily. Babulal believes if his project receives the right platform and support, this low-cost device could prove helpful to millions of visually impaired individuals across the country.
Also Read:
- Jharkhand: Raid On Subodh Rai's Ranchi Liquor Factory Yields Counterfeit Liquor, Former RJD MLC Arrested
- Three Jharkhand Players Selected For Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team For UK Tour
- Appointed June 29, Retired June 30: For This Jharkhand Teacher, Dream Job Came A Day Before He Turned 60
- Ranchi Girl Scores 100 Per Cent In CBSE Class-12 Exam After Re-Evaluation