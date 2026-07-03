ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Ranchi ITI Student Makes Smart Goggles For Visually Impaired For Rs 700

Ranchi: It is often said, "Merely desiring change changes nothing; the decision to take immediate action changes everything." Babulal Karmali, 17, has proven this saying true through hard work and dedication. Hailing from a modest economic background, this student is currently garnering attention for his unique innovation. A student of Electronics and Mechanics at Government ITI Hehal in Ranchi, Babulal has developed a pair of smart goggles at a cost of just Rs 700 that can serve as an aid for safe mobility for the visually impaired.

The most remarkable aspect of Babulal's invention is that the inspiration came not from a laboratory or a textbook, but from his own family; his elder brother is visually impaired. Babulal was deeply distressed to see his brother stumbling, colliding with obstacles, and relying on others in his daily life. He resolved then and there to create a device that would make navigation easier and safer for the visually impaired.

Guidance From Teachers

As a student of Electronics and Mechanics, Babulal began shaping this idea under the guidance of his teachers. After numerous experiments and persistent effort, he developed the smart goggles equipped with sensors. Whenever the wearer approaches a wall, pole, vehicle, or any other object, the goggles immediately alert them via sound signals and a siren. This allows the visually impaired person to change direction and avoid accidents. Produced at a low cost, this device could prove invaluable to thousands of differently-abled individuals in the future.

Expressing pride in Babulal's achievement, Parmanand Rajak, Principal of ITI Hehal, said such students are the true identity of any institution. He stated that through his talent, hard work, and social consciousness, Babulal has brought honour not only to the institute, but to the entire state. Such innovations demonstrate that students from government institutions can drive change through their capabilities.

Education Cost Just Rs 20