ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi Girl Scores 100 Per Cent In CBSE Class-12 Exam After Re-Evaluation

Ranchi: Ranchi girl Avni Kejriwal on Monday claimed that she scored 100 per cent in the commerce stream of CBSE's Class-12 examination after a re-evaluation, making her a national topper. Avni managed to obtain 500 out of 500 marks in all five subjects of the stream.

"When my results were out on May 13, I got 95.2 per cent in aggregate. My family members were satisfied with the marks, but I was not," she told reporters. "I was waiting for the re-evaluation page on the CBSE website to open, and then I applied. After the re-evaluation, I got 500 marks out of 500. I am delighted over the result," Avni said.

A student of DPS-Ranchi, Avni said she did not focus on daily hours of study but emphasised on completing daily targets for various topics. "If I have set a target to complete two or three topics a day, then I have to complete them. It does not matter how many hours it takes," she said.