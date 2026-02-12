Ranchi District Collectorate Receives Bomb Threat Email, Investigation Underway

Ranchi: The Ranchi district collectorate received an email on Thursday threatening to blow up the premises, officials said. The threat was sent to the deputy commissioner's official email ID, they said. "Investigation is underway", said Ranchi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prakash Soy.
In the email, it was written that the Collectorate Building will be bulldozed due to sulphur-nitrate. After receiving the bomb threat, the Ranchi Police took the precautionary measure and deployed the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), and a search operation is being conducted across the premises, a police official said. The cyber cell team has also been activated to ascertain the source of the email, he added.
Earlier, the Ranchi Civil Court received a similar threat via email, which later turned out to be a hoax after a search operation found nothing suspicious, officials added.
There are several offices in the Collectorate, including the Ranchi DC, SSP, City Superintendent, Ranchi Police, and Rural Police, and so after receiving a bomb email threat, there was panic among the people. Nothing suspicious was to be found so far by the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) team. But as a precautionary measure, the entire collectrate building is being inspected.

Earlier, the Ranchi Civil Court received a similar threat via email, after which, for two consecutive days, the bomb disposal squad of Jharkhand Jaguar searched the entire court campus. During the ongoing investigation, no explosive material was found.
