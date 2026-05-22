ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi Businessman Held After BJP Leader Accuses Him Of Rape, Fraud

Singh said the accused was brought to Bilaspur on Friday. He said following the BJP leader's complaint, an FIR was filed against the accused at the Civil Lines police station on May 14 on several charges, including rape, extortion, and fraud. As part of the investigation, mobile chats, call records, financial transactions, and other documents related to the case are being closely examined.

Following a complaint filed with Bilaspur police, the accused was arrested in Ranchi said Bilaspur SSP Rajnesh Singh. He said the woman has alleged that the businessman coerced her into investing in a mining business, with an investment of over Rs 1.5 crore.

According to the complaint, the BJP leader had met the businessman in Delhi around two years back. Citing the complaint, police said the accused allegedly introduced himself as a prominent industrialist and lured the leader into investing in the mining business by promising huge profits. Later, the accused allegedly coerced the leader into investing more than Rs 1.5 crore by promising her a partnership in the business and double returns on her investment.

During the period, the two became well acquainted, and the accused, along with his family, frequently visited the leader's home in Bilaspur. Around eight months ago, while traveling from Raipur to Bilaspur, the accused raped the leader in a secluded area. He then abandoned her on the road and fled.

Police reported that the victim later returned to Bilaspur in an auto-rickshaw. The complainant further alleged that the accused continued to pressure her to give him more money through mobile messages and chats, and also threatened to kill her. Further investigation into the case is on, said Singh.