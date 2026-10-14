ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi: BTech Student Found Dead In Rented Room Near Jharkhand Rai University

Ranchi: A BTech student was found dead in his rented room near Jharkhand Rai University in Ranchi’s Namkum area on Wednesday. The deceased, a resident of Peto village in Hazaribagh district, was pursuing his Btech degree at the university in Rajautu. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

The deceased lived in a rented house close to the university. According to Namkum police station in-charge Ram Narayan Singh, he had earlier shared the room with another student. However, his roommate left a few days ago, after which Manish had been living alone.

On Wednesday morning, the landlord became suspicious when the room remained closed for a long time, and there was no sign of activity inside. When the room was checked, the student was found dead. The police were informed immediately.

Police reached the spot and completed the necessary legal formalities before sending the body to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student’s death. The reason behind the suspected suicide has not yet been established. Officials are questioning the deceased’s friends and classmates and examining his mobile phone and call records as part of the probe.