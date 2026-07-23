SIR In Bengaluru: Long-Lost Son Returns To His Mother In Andhra Pradesh Village After 30 Years
Ramudu all of a sudden appeared at the doorstep of his house with his mother initially failing to identify him as his missing son
Published : July 23, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Yemmiganur: The profound joy of a mother embracing her long-lost son after 30 years is beyond description. This is exactly what happened in Yemmiganur village, Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
Ramudu, the second son of a couple Yallamma and Yallanna, had left the home nearly 30 years ago. For years, there was no information about him and his parents almost presumed him to be dead.
However, he appeared at the doorstep of his house all of a sudden on Wednesday, thanks to an Election Commission initiative--the Special Intensive Revision of voters' list.
Ramudu, who stays in Bengaluru nowadays, needed the details of his parents as part of SIR--otherwise his name would be removed from the voters' list.
A Journey Back In Time
It was year 1996. Two students, Ramudu and his cousin Nagaraju, ran away from their house in Yammiganur to Mumbai after failing in their Class 10 examinations.
While Nagaraju returned home after four years, as he was homesick, Ramudu stayed in Mumbai for a few years before moving to Bengaluru, where he settled down and obtained both an Aadhaar card and voting rights.
Nearly ten years after leaving home, he also got married and had a daughter. Now he supports his family by driving an auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru.
Recently, the Special Intensive Revision for the voters' list was launched in Karnataka. Ramudu, a resident of Bengaluru, needed details of his parents' voter identity cards.
Worried that the absence of these details could lead to his name being removed from the electoral roll and result in other complications, he decided to trace his parents.
He travelled to his hometown on Monday, accompanied by his wife and daughter.
A Two-Day Search In Hometown
Ramudu arrived in Yemmiganur with his wife Susheela and daughter Sanjana and spent two days searching for his old house.
Finally he found his house and spotting his mother at the entrance, he called out to her affectionately.
However, she did not recognize him initially. He then mentioned her own name and that of his father and siblings, as well as details about the school he had attended.
That was all it took, the mother became emotional with boundless joy. Her heart was deeply moved to see the son she had presumed dead appear before her after 30 years.
Nagaraju, his paternal cousin who had accompanied him when he initially left for Mumbai, also became emotional after seeing him again.
Villagers were deeply moved seeing this extraordinary reunion. Everyone was surprised to see the restoration of a family bond after three decades due to a government procedure.
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