ETV Bharat / state

SIR In Bengaluru: Long-Lost Son Returns To His Mother In Andhra Pradesh Village After 30 Years

Ramudu (with glasses) with his wife and daughter and cousin Nagaraju ( ETV Bharat )

Yemmiganur: The profound joy of a mother embracing her long-lost son after 30 years is beyond description. This is exactly what happened in Yemmiganur village, Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Ramudu, the second son of a couple Yallamma and Yallanna, had left the home nearly 30 years ago. For years, there was no information about him and his parents almost presumed him to be dead.

However, he appeared at the doorstep of his house all of a sudden on Wednesday, thanks to an Election Commission initiative--the Special Intensive Revision of voters' list.

Ramudu, who stays in Bengaluru nowadays, needed the details of his parents as part of SIR--otherwise his name would be removed from the voters' list.

Yelllamma was surprised to see his son Ramudu after a gap of 30 years (ETV Bharat)

A Journey Back In Time

It was year 1996. Two students, Ramudu and his cousin Nagaraju, ran away from their house in Yammiganur to Mumbai after failing in their Class 10 examinations.

While Nagaraju returned home after four years, as he was homesick, Ramudu stayed in Mumbai for a few years before moving to Bengaluru, where he settled down and obtained both an Aadhaar card and voting rights.

Nearly ten years after leaving home, he also got married and had a daughter. Now he supports his family by driving an auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru.