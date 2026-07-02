Rampur Tiraha Firing Case: Three Ex-Cops Get 1.5 Years' Imprisonment For Planting Fake Weapons
A CBI investigation found that to justify the firing, the police filed a fabricated case on the recovery of weapons from the Uttarakhand movement activists.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Dehradun/Muzaffarnagar: A Special CBI court on Thursday convicted three former police personnel in the 32-year-old Rampur Tiraha firing case for planting fake weapons to frame the agitators. Presiding officer DK Faujdar sentenced the then Chhapar police station house officer (SHO) Brijkishore, along with Constables Umesh Chand and Anil Kumar, to 1.5 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with imposing a fine of Rs 21,000 each.
Advocate Anurag Verma said the police opened fire on activists heading to Delhi to demand a separate state at the Rampur Tiraha intersection in Muzaffarnagar in 1994, in which six died and several others were injured.
"To justify the firing, police registered a fabricated case on the recovery of weapons from the activists. It was claimed that the activists were carrying illegal country-made pistols, cartridges, and sharp-edged weapons. They had opened fire on the police, forcing them to retaliate," he added.
However, when the investigation was handed over to the CBI, several shocking facts came to light. The central agency found the recovery of weapons was completely fabricated, the seizure memos were manufactured, and several witnesses were made to sign blank papers. Later, attempts were made to frame the activists as criminals based on these very documents, Verma said.
The CBI had filed a charge sheet against Brijkishore, Umesh and Anil for fabricating documents, fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. After a prolonged trial, the court concluded that the police attempted to mislead the justice system by fabricating evidence and conspiring to tarnish the reputation of the agitators.
"The trial went for 32 years at the Muzaffarnagar court, and the verdict is considered highly significant in the history of the Uttarakhand movement," Verma said.
Meanwhile, families of the agitators and supporters of the Uttarakhand movement hailed the verdict as a major victory for justice. Pappu Sharma, son of Mahavir Sharma — an eyewitness to the firing incident — said the verdict represents a major victory for the agitators.
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