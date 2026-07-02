ETV Bharat / state

Rampur Tiraha Firing Case: Three Ex-Cops Get 1.5 Years' Imprisonment For Planting Fake Weapons

Dehradun/Muzaffarnagar: A Special CBI court on Thursday convicted three former police personnel in the 32-year-old Rampur Tiraha firing case for planting fake weapons to frame the agitators. Presiding officer DK Faujdar sentenced the then Chhapar police station house officer (SHO) Brijkishore, along with Constables Umesh Chand and Anil Kumar, to 1.5 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with imposing a fine of Rs 21,000 each.

Advocate Anurag Verma said the police opened fire on activists heading to Delhi to demand a separate state at the Rampur Tiraha intersection in Muzaffarnagar in 1994, in which six died and several others were injured.

"To justify the firing, police registered a fabricated case on the recovery of weapons from the activists. It was claimed that the activists were carrying illegal country-made pistols, cartridges, and sharp-edged weapons. They had opened fire on the police, forcing them to retaliate," he added.

However, when the investigation was handed over to the CBI, several shocking facts came to light. The central agency found the recovery of weapons was completely fabricated, the seizure memos were manufactured, and several witnesses were made to sign blank papers. Later, attempts were made to frame the activists as criminals based on these very documents, Verma said.