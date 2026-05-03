ETV Bharat / state

Rampur Nursing Institute Principal Removed Amid TB Scare

The families have stated that they were not informed in time about the girls falling ill, and they learned about the case through the media, following which they travelled to Rampur. Both the parents and the local residents have demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and strict action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, an investigation by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Rampur has revealed numerous irregularities at the institute. Meanwhile, the families of the trainee nurses have alleged a lack of nutritious food and extreme mental stress on the students.

The in-charge of the Institute, Dr. Roshan Kaundal said, "It is true that 17 trainee nurses at the nursing institute have been infected with TB. They are undergoing treatment. The Principal has been removed, and further investigations are underway."

Shimla: There has been a scare at the Government Nursing Institute in Khaneri in Rampur in Shimla district following 17 nursing students being put on preventive Tuberculosis therapy after they came in contact with two trainees that tested positive sometime back.

Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur has come out with a strong reaction on the development, saying, "It is a very unfortunate situation that 19 out of 90 nursing students studying at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Nursing Institute and Hospital in Rampur-Khaneri have contracted TB in some form or the other. It is extremely shameful that so many students have been infected on a single campus and yet the government has not taken any effective action."

He added, "The letter written by the families of the nursing students to the Medical Superintendent of the Institute not only tells the story of the government's failure but also of causing failure of the Centre's war-like efforts to eradicate TB."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kaul Singh Negi has accused the management at the Institute of carelessness. He said the Institute has been operating since 2007, but the contract for running the mess has never been given. He added that the girl students are charged Rs 3,600 but not provided food in accordance with the payment.

He told ETV Bharat, "The students had complained to the SDM via email that the quality of the food there was poor and the matter should be investigated. The SDM then visited the site and discovered shocking details. The quality of the food was very poor, and there was no hygiene at all which led to the girls falling ill. The test reports of two students have confirmed TB. The remaining 17 students who were in contact with them have been given medication for three months after showing symptoms of TB. The two students who tested positive for TB have been given medication for six months. This brings the total number of infected students to 19."

Meanwhile, a Bilaspur resident whose daughter has been suffering from TB for the last four to five months and is constantly taking medication. He alleged that there is an atmosphere of fear among the children. He complained about the food and other facilities at the institution, while questioning how can children concentrate on their studies in such conditions? He also said that the occult practitioners have been fleecing him in the name of local deities.