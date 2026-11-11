ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Convict Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen

Representational image. ( IANS )

Rampur: Mohammad Sharif, who had been convicted in connection with the terrorist attack on the CRPF camp in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, was shot dead on Tuesday. Two assailants on a motorcycle attacked him while Sharif was in the Khajuria police station area.

The attackers opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing the scene. Soon after the murder, police officials rushed to the location to conduct an investigation. The police are currently working to determine the identities of the attackers and the motive behind the killing.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Khajuria police station in Rampur. Sources said the assailants were riding a white Apache motorcycle and had their faces covered. Sharif was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries. His name had surfaced in connection with the 2007 terrorist attack on the CRPF Group Centre in Rampur. In that case, a Rampur Sessions Court had sentenced him to death. However, the High Court later overturned the death sentence, leading to his release from prison. The victim's brother, Gulfam, stated that he was away from home when he received a phone call. The caller informed him that his brother had been shot. Upon reaching the hospital, he learnt that his brother had died.