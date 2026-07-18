ETV Bharat / state

UP Court Upholds Azam Khan's Two-Year Sentence In 2019 'Tankhaiya' Remark Case

Rampur: A Sessions Court in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday upheld the conviction and two-year jail sentence awarded to senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in the 2019 'Tankhaiya' remark case, dismissing his appeal against the lower court's verdict.

The appeal was heard by the Special Judge (MP-MLA) Dr Vijay Kumar, who rejected Khan's appeal and upheld the lower court's verdict.

District Government Counsel Seema Singh Rana said the case dates back to 2019 and was based on a complaint filed by the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Ghanshyam Tripathi.

The complaint noted that during an election rally in Mankara village under the Bhot police station area, Khan made controversial remarks about officials, stating, "Do not fear the Collector or anyone else and they are merely 'Tankhaiyas' (salaried employees)." A case was registered against him based on this statement.