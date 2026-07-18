UP Court Upholds Azam Khan's Two-Year Sentence In 2019 'Tankhaiya' Remark Case
Appeal against two-year jail term of senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan dismissed.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Rampur: A Sessions Court in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday upheld the conviction and two-year jail sentence awarded to senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in the 2019 'Tankhaiya' remark case, dismissing his appeal against the lower court's verdict.
The appeal was heard by the Special Judge (MP-MLA) Dr Vijay Kumar, who rejected Khan's appeal and upheld the lower court's verdict.
District Government Counsel Seema Singh Rana said the case dates back to 2019 and was based on a complaint filed by the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Ghanshyam Tripathi.
The complaint noted that during an election rally in Mankara village under the Bhot police station area, Khan made controversial remarks about officials, stating, "Do not fear the Collector or anyone else and they are merely 'Tankhaiyas' (salaried employees)." A case was registered against him based on this statement.
After trial, the lower court convicted the SP leader under the relevant sections, sentencing him to two years' imprisonment and imposing a fine.
Challenging the verdict, Khan moved the sessions court. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the appeal and upheld both the conviction and the sentence, holding that the trial court's findings were legally sound.
Advocate Seema Singh Rana said Khan was the sole accused in this case, and the verdict delivered today pertains specifically to his appeal. Following this decision, Khan now has the legal option to approach the High Court.
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