ETV Bharat / state

Seven-Year-Old Slips And Drowns In Overflowing Drain In UP's Rampur; Grieving Mother Attempts Suicide

Meanwhile, upon hearing of her son's death, Aman's mother Nagma consumed acid in a bid to die by suicide. Sources said upon hearing the news, Nagma ran screaming to the bathroom and tried to died by suicide by putting a bottle of acid to her mouth. Her aunt, who was also present in the house, snatched the bottle from her hands, but by then, Nagma's condition had deteriorated due to the acid entering her body.

Aman was returning home from school with his elder brother when he slipped and fell into the drain at the Kotwali Civil Lines area. The drain had been overflowing due to heavy rain for the last few days in the city, said sources.

She was rushed to the district hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Aman was the son of Jameer Ahmed, a resident of Ajitpur, who works as a labourer in Hyderabad. He was an UKG student.

File photo of Aman (ETV Bharat)

Sources said, seeing Aman fall into the drain, his elder brother raised an alarm. Hearing the noise, people from the neighborhood rushed to the spot and began searching for him. The district administration was also informed of the incident. A municipal team, using two JCBs, opened the drain cover and searched for the child for around an hour. He was found hanging from a protruding iron rod in the drain and was immediately taken to the district hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Rescue workers at the spot where Aman drowned (ETV Bharat)

Following Aman's death, his family and locals raised concerns over open drains in the locality. They said such drains overflow during monsoon and pose a grave risk to passersby.

Chief Medical Superintendent Brijesh Saxena said Aman was brought to the district hospital but by the time he had breathed his last. "A postmortem was conducted on the child's body and his mother, whose condition deteriorated after consuming acid, is being treated at the district hospital," he said.