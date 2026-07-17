ETV Bharat / state

Rampant Use Of Pesticides In Gardens Taking A Toll On Tea Production, Sale

Kolkata: The demand for Dooars tea in the international market is witnessing a steady decline, primarily due to the indiscriminate use of banned pesticides, said Small Tea Growers' Association of Dooars.

Some tea estate owners allegedly spray these pesticides on the leaves to protect them from pests but this compromises the tea quality. Consequently, both the price and the demand for Dooars tea are dipping in the global market.

Reports have emerged regarding the use of banned pesticides in various small tea gardens across North Bengal. The excessive use of pesticides is diminishing the appeal of Dooars tea worldwide. The impact is felt not only in exports but also in the domestic market. As the quality deteriorates, traders from both within the country and abroad are turning away from North Bengal tea.

The Tea Board of India has already imposed several restrictions and banned specific pesticides for use in tea gardens. However, the Small Tea Growers' Association claims that some growers continue to use these prohibited chemicals.

Due to the indiscriminate use of pesticides, tea leaves from several Dooars gardens are failing to meet export standards, affecting the market prospects for tea gardens of all sizes. Furthermore, prominent Indian packaging companies, including Hindustan Lever and Tata, are shying away from sourcing tea from these gardens. These companies have indicated that unless the issue is resolved, they will permanently withdraw from sourcing tea from the region starting in August.

Since 2020, the Tea Board of India has banned 20 types of pesticides to improve tea quality and has published a list of permitted and prohibited chemicals. Despite this, some tea gardens have allegedly continued to use pesticides in excessive quantities over the past few years. Small tea growers apprehend tea exports will suffer a major blow.

According to the tea estate owners, pesticides are used in compliance with Central government regulations. However, small growers' associations claim that banned pesticides are still available in the market and are being used in tea gardens. They argue that only by improving the quality of tea leaves can better prices be secured and the global tea standards enhanced. Plans are reportedly underway to train growers in producing high-quality tea leaves.

Typically, 25 to 30 percent of the total annual tea production is harvested during March and April. This period coincides with pest infestations in the gardens, necessitating the use of pesticides. While tea estates generally operate according to the Tea Board of India's guidelines, there are allegations that some estate authorities use banned pesticides to quickly protect leaves from pests.