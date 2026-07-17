Rampant Use Of Pesticides In Gardens Taking A Toll On Tea Production, Sale
There are over 300 large tea estates across North Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar districts with a total of 114,241.59 hectares under tea cultivation.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Kolkata: The demand for Dooars tea in the international market is witnessing a steady decline, primarily due to the indiscriminate use of banned pesticides, said Small Tea Growers' Association of Dooars.
Some tea estate owners allegedly spray these pesticides on the leaves to protect them from pests but this compromises the tea quality. Consequently, both the price and the demand for Dooars tea are dipping in the global market.
Reports have emerged regarding the use of banned pesticides in various small tea gardens across North Bengal. The excessive use of pesticides is diminishing the appeal of Dooars tea worldwide. The impact is felt not only in exports but also in the domestic market. As the quality deteriorates, traders from both within the country and abroad are turning away from North Bengal tea.
The Tea Board of India has already imposed several restrictions and banned specific pesticides for use in tea gardens. However, the Small Tea Growers' Association claims that some growers continue to use these prohibited chemicals.
Due to the indiscriminate use of pesticides, tea leaves from several Dooars gardens are failing to meet export standards, affecting the market prospects for tea gardens of all sizes. Furthermore, prominent Indian packaging companies, including Hindustan Lever and Tata, are shying away from sourcing tea from these gardens. These companies have indicated that unless the issue is resolved, they will permanently withdraw from sourcing tea from the region starting in August.
Since 2020, the Tea Board of India has banned 20 types of pesticides to improve tea quality and has published a list of permitted and prohibited chemicals. Despite this, some tea gardens have allegedly continued to use pesticides in excessive quantities over the past few years. Small tea growers apprehend tea exports will suffer a major blow.
According to the tea estate owners, pesticides are used in compliance with Central government regulations. However, small growers' associations claim that banned pesticides are still available in the market and are being used in tea gardens. They argue that only by improving the quality of tea leaves can better prices be secured and the global tea standards enhanced. Plans are reportedly underway to train growers in producing high-quality tea leaves.
Typically, 25 to 30 percent of the total annual tea production is harvested during March and April. This period coincides with pest infestations in the gardens, necessitating the use of pesticides. While tea estates generally operate according to the Tea Board of India's guidelines, there are allegations that some estate authorities use banned pesticides to quickly protect leaves from pests.
During this season, sap-sucking pests such as red spider mites, red rust, loopers, green flies and thrips increase. Excessive spraying to combat these pests leads to high pesticide residue levels in the leaves, rendering the tea unsuitable for export.
Amritanshu Chakraborty, chief advisor to the Indian Tea Planters Association (ITPA), an organisation representing North Bengal tea estate owners, said, "We use only government-approved pesticides. Spraying is carried out based on the nature of pest attacks in different areas. Sometimes, repeat spraying becomes necessary when pests are not effectively eliminated. Therefore, the Tea Board needs to identify which chemicals are effective while ensuring quality standards are maintained."
Uttam Chakraborty, chairman of the North Bengal branch of the Tea Association of India (TAI), said, "The number of small tea growers has increased significantly compared to the past. They now produce more tea leaves than we do; newer plantations are yielding higher volumes, whereas our older bushes result in lower yields. However, quality is a crucial factor. Issues regarding quality are dealing a blow to the tea industry, so we must maintain high standards. It will be difficult to sustain this industry if quality is compromised. We need both quality and quantity. We have faced a dire situation over the last two years. Strict monitoring by the Tea Board of India is essential, particularly regarding small growers to ensure quality standards are upheld."
There are over 300 large tea estates across the Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar districts of North Bengal. The Darjeeling hills alone house 86 large estates, while the Terai region (specifically the plains of Darjeeling district) and North Dinajpur district account for another 66. The total land area under tea cultivation in North Bengal spans 114,241.59 hectares, employing approximately 340,632 workers, both permanent and temporary, across the region's estates.
Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty, President of the Jalpaiguri Small Tea Growers' Association, said, "North Bengal contributes 35 percent of the country's total tea production. There are over 50,000 small tea gardens and 250 bought-leaf factories in the region. However, tea production is declining due to climate change and increased pest infestations. We are not receiving rainfall when it is most needed, which is detrimental to the crop and exacerbates pest problems. Furthermore, banned pesticides have been detected in North Bengal tea."
Chakraborty said Tata Consumer Private Limited has informed that if the situation does not improve by August, they will no longer carry out packaging operations. The company primarily purchase 25 percent of the tea leaves. This will directly impact small-scale farmers, leading to a decrease in tea prices, he added
Notably, tea production stood at 422.64 million kg in 2023, decreased to 373.48 million kg in 2024 and slightly improved to 410 million kg in 2025. From January to May 2026, India's tea production amounted to 333.4 million kg.