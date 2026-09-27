ETV Bharat / state

Ramoji Film City Bags 'Best Civic Management Of Tourist Destination' Award As Telangana Mulls AI Push For Tourism

The Saturday event saw awards being given in 29 categories, including best restaurant, best resort, best amusement park and best travel agent.

Ramoji Film City award
A.V. Rao, Vice President of Ramoji Film City (centre), received the award from Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 27, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST

4 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City was conferred with the 'Best Civic Management of Tourist Destination' award by the Telangana government on Saturday, on the eve of World Tourism Day.

This marks the second time this decade that Ramoji Film City has won the accolade, having previously bagged it in 2021. The 2026 award was presented at an event in Shilparamam organised around the theme, "Digital Agenda - Reimagining Tourism with Artificial Intelligence". A.V. Rao, Vice President of Ramoji Film City, accepted the award from Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Attributing the achievement to effective teamwork and strong leadership support, A.V. Rao stated, "No other entity in the state or the country matches Ramoji Film City in terms of facilities, cleanliness, and maintenance. This success was made possible entirely through collaboration and the motivation provided by our management."

A.V. Rao, Vice President of Ramoji Film City
A.V. Rao, Vice President of Ramoji Film City speaking to ETV Bharat after receiving the award. (ETV Bharat)

The ceremony featured awards across 29 categories, recognising excellence in sectors such as restaurants, resorts, amusement parks, and travel agencies.

During the event, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao highlighted the transformative potential of technology in hospitality. He noted that by effectively leveraging Artificial Intelligence, digital platforms, and data analytics, the state can design highly customised travel itineraries, provide multilingual assistance, showcase cultural heritage digitally, and offer immersive virtual experiences.

"We have developed a comprehensive, modern digital platform that allows tourists to seamlessly access detailed information on destinations, attractions, travel packages, and local programs across the state," the Minister said.

Emphasising that promoting tourism is a collective "social responsibility," the Minister added that under the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30, the state government aims to attract investments worth ₹50,000 crore and generate 5 lakh employment opportunities.

He noted that tourist destinations not only provide joy and delight but also "change people's thought processes".

"Our goal is to firmly position Telangana as a premier destination for both domestic and international travellers," he said.

Chief Guest and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the government's high-priority focus on upgrading the state's tourism sector. He outlined targeted developments across multiple niches, including eco-tourism, temple tourism, rural tourism, and health tourism.

"We have designed special weekend getaways tailored for corporate executives and software company CEOs to unwind with their families at our prime destinations," Vikramarka said. He recommended introducing corporate "tourism coupons" to encourage IT professionals to visit nature reserves over the weekend, while also urging ministers and legislators to actively promote local tourism by visiting these sites with their own families.

Recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world's largest film studio complex, Ramoji Film City spans a core studio footprint of 1,666 acres, with its broader tourist, adventure, and theme park facilities extending over 2,000 acres. Positioned as a premier attraction in Hyderabad, it uniquely blends the high-energy excitement of a cinematic theme park with the relaxing appeal of a world-class vacation getaway.

Full list of 2026 Telangana Tourism Excellence Award Winners:

  1. Classified Hotels – 5-Star and above (Heritage Category): Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad
  2. Classified Hotels – 5-Star and above: Taj Deccan, Hyderabad
  3. Classified Hotels – 4-Star (Within Hyderabad): Hotel Abode, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad
  4. Classified Hotels – 3-Star (Within Hyderabad): Minerva Grand, Secunderabad
  5. Non-Classified Hotels (Within Hyderabad): Taj Mahal Hotel, Panjagutta; Hotel One Continent, Abids
  6. Classified Hotels (Outside Hyderabad): Town Square Suites, Shamshabad; Hotel Sannidhi Emerald, Yadagirigutta
  7. Best Restaurant: Taj Mahal Hotel, Abids
  8. Best Restaurant (Outside Hyderabad): Feast House, Suryapet
  9. Best Restaurant within Classified Hotels: Terrace Rooftop Bar, Hyderabad
  10. Bars and Lounges: Pavva, Jubilee Hills
  11. Best Restaurant Serving Regional Cuisine: Rasa By Ashoka, Tangedu, Vivaha Bhojanambu
  12. Best Restaurant Serving International Cuisine: Thai Pavilion (Vivanta, Begumpet), Golden Dragon (Taj Krishna)
  13. Best Multi-Cuisine Restaurant (Within Hyderabad): Quality Inn Residency, Nampally
  14. Best Multi-Cuisine Restaurant (Outside Hyderabad): Akshaya Family Restaurant, Siddipet
  15. Best Resort: Summer Green Resort, Medchal
  16. Best Wayside Amenities: 7 Midway Plaza (Nalgonda), Vivera Private Limited (Bhuvanagiri)
  17. Best Amusement Park: Wonderla Holidays Limited (Hyderabad), KAC Wild Waters (Shankarpally)
  18. Best Innovative Tourism Product: Asli Hyderabad (Prathima Tours and Travels / G. Nagarathnam Naidu)
  19. Best Innovative Tourism Product (Government Sector): Bhadragiri Mart, Bhadrachalam
  20. Best Tourism Film: Pathala Bhairavi Concepts (DSN Film Sound Box FM)
  21. Excellence Best Publication (English): Dr Neeraj Gohil (National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management)
  22. Best Tour Operator: Garuda Tourism, Hyderabad Tours and Travels
  23. Best Travel Agents: R.V. Tours and Travels Private Limited
  24. Best Tourism Guide: J. Sainath
  25. Best Educational Institution in Tourism (Public Sector): Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad
  26. Best Educational Institution in Tourism (Private Sector): Institute of Hotel Management Sri Shakti, Hyderabad
  27. Best Yuva Tourism Club: Chakali Ailamma Women's University
  28. Best Civic Management of a Tourist Destination: Ramoji Film City
  29. Best Haritha Hotel: The Plaza, Begumpet; Haritha Eco-Tourism Resort, Jannaram

Read More

  1. Ramoji Film City's Edge Lies In Transparency, Trust And Efficiency: Ch. Kiron And Ch. Vijayeswari At TIFF
  2. Ramoji Group's Sailaja Kiron And Vijayeswari Honoured Among Top 60 Business Leaders At HiBiz TV's Coffee Table Book Launch

TAGGED:

WORLD TOURISM DAY
TELANGANA TOURISM AWARDS
RFC
MINISTER JUPALLY KRISHNA RAO
RAMOJI FILM CITY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.