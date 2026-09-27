Ramoji Film City Bags 'Best Civic Management Of Tourist Destination' Award As Telangana Mulls AI Push For Tourism
The Saturday event saw awards being given in 29 categories, including best restaurant, best resort, best amusement park and best travel agent.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City was conferred with the 'Best Civic Management of Tourist Destination' award by the Telangana government on Saturday, on the eve of World Tourism Day.
This marks the second time this decade that Ramoji Film City has won the accolade, having previously bagged it in 2021. The 2026 award was presented at an event in Shilparamam organised around the theme, "Digital Agenda - Reimagining Tourism with Artificial Intelligence". A.V. Rao, Vice President of Ramoji Film City, accepted the award from Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.
Attributing the achievement to effective teamwork and strong leadership support, A.V. Rao stated, "No other entity in the state or the country matches Ramoji Film City in terms of facilities, cleanliness, and maintenance. This success was made possible entirely through collaboration and the motivation provided by our management."
The ceremony featured awards across 29 categories, recognising excellence in sectors such as restaurants, resorts, amusement parks, and travel agencies.
During the event, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao highlighted the transformative potential of technology in hospitality. He noted that by effectively leveraging Artificial Intelligence, digital platforms, and data analytics, the state can design highly customised travel itineraries, provide multilingual assistance, showcase cultural heritage digitally, and offer immersive virtual experiences.
"We have developed a comprehensive, modern digital platform that allows tourists to seamlessly access detailed information on destinations, attractions, travel packages, and local programs across the state," the Minister said.
పర్యాటక ప్రాంతాలు సంతోషం, ఆహ్లాదాన్నివ్వడమే కాకుండా ప్రజల ఆలోచన విధానాన్ని కూడా మారుస్తాయి. టూరిజం అనేది ఒక సామాజిక బాధ్యత. పర్యాటక ప్రాంతాల అభివృద్ధితో వేలాది మందికి ప్రత్యక్షంగా, పరోక్షంగా ఉపాధి లభిస్తుంది. కళాకారులకు జీవనోపాధి కల్పించేందుకు టూరిజం స్పాట్లలో కళా ప్రదర్శనలకు… pic.twitter.com/hOpqUIuxcj— Jupally Krishna Rao (@jupallyk_rao) September 26, 2026
Emphasising that promoting tourism is a collective "social responsibility," the Minister added that under the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30, the state government aims to attract investments worth ₹50,000 crore and generate 5 lakh employment opportunities.
He noted that tourist destinations not only provide joy and delight but also "change people's thought processes".
"Our goal is to firmly position Telangana as a premier destination for both domestic and international travellers," he said.
Chief Guest and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the government's high-priority focus on upgrading the state's tourism sector. He outlined targeted developments across multiple niches, including eco-tourism, temple tourism, rural tourism, and health tourism.
"We have designed special weekend getaways tailored for corporate executives and software company CEOs to unwind with their families at our prime destinations," Vikramarka said. He recommended introducing corporate "tourism coupons" to encourage IT professionals to visit nature reserves over the weekend, while also urging ministers and legislators to actively promote local tourism by visiting these sites with their own families.
LIVE : World Tourism Day programme at Sampradaya Vedika, Shilparamam https://t.co/Lpefbj0ZBp— Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) September 26, 2026
Recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world's largest film studio complex, Ramoji Film City spans a core studio footprint of 1,666 acres, with its broader tourist, adventure, and theme park facilities extending over 2,000 acres. Positioned as a premier attraction in Hyderabad, it uniquely blends the high-energy excitement of a cinematic theme park with the relaxing appeal of a world-class vacation getaway.
Full list of 2026 Telangana Tourism Excellence Award Winners:
- Classified Hotels – 5-Star and above (Heritage Category): Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad
- Classified Hotels – 5-Star and above: Taj Deccan, Hyderabad
- Classified Hotels – 4-Star (Within Hyderabad): Hotel Abode, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad
- Classified Hotels – 3-Star (Within Hyderabad): Minerva Grand, Secunderabad
- Non-Classified Hotels (Within Hyderabad): Taj Mahal Hotel, Panjagutta; Hotel One Continent, Abids
- Classified Hotels (Outside Hyderabad): Town Square Suites, Shamshabad; Hotel Sannidhi Emerald, Yadagirigutta
- Best Restaurant: Taj Mahal Hotel, Abids
- Best Restaurant (Outside Hyderabad): Feast House, Suryapet
- Best Restaurant within Classified Hotels: Terrace Rooftop Bar, Hyderabad
- Bars and Lounges: Pavva, Jubilee Hills
- Best Restaurant Serving Regional Cuisine: Rasa By Ashoka, Tangedu, Vivaha Bhojanambu
- Best Restaurant Serving International Cuisine: Thai Pavilion (Vivanta, Begumpet), Golden Dragon (Taj Krishna)
- Best Multi-Cuisine Restaurant (Within Hyderabad): Quality Inn Residency, Nampally
- Best Multi-Cuisine Restaurant (Outside Hyderabad): Akshaya Family Restaurant, Siddipet
- Best Resort: Summer Green Resort, Medchal
- Best Wayside Amenities: 7 Midway Plaza (Nalgonda), Vivera Private Limited (Bhuvanagiri)
- Best Amusement Park: Wonderla Holidays Limited (Hyderabad), KAC Wild Waters (Shankarpally)
- Best Innovative Tourism Product: Asli Hyderabad (Prathima Tours and Travels / G. Nagarathnam Naidu)
- Best Innovative Tourism Product (Government Sector): Bhadragiri Mart, Bhadrachalam
- Best Tourism Film: Pathala Bhairavi Concepts (DSN Film Sound Box FM)
- Excellence Best Publication (English): Dr Neeraj Gohil (National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management)
- Best Tour Operator: Garuda Tourism, Hyderabad Tours and Travels
- Best Travel Agents: R.V. Tours and Travels Private Limited
- Best Tourism Guide: J. Sainath
- Best Educational Institution in Tourism (Public Sector): Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad
- Best Educational Institution in Tourism (Private Sector): Institute of Hotel Management Sri Shakti, Hyderabad
- Best Yuva Tourism Club: Chakali Ailamma Women's University
- Best Civic Management of a Tourist Destination: Ramoji Film City
- Best Haritha Hotel: The Plaza, Begumpet; Haritha Eco-Tourism Resort, Jannaram
Read More