ETV Bharat / state

Ramoji Film City Bags 'Best Civic Management Of Tourist Destination' Award As Telangana Mulls AI Push For Tourism

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City was conferred with the 'Best Civic Management of Tourist Destination' award by the Telangana government on Saturday, on the eve of World Tourism Day.

This marks the second time this decade that Ramoji Film City has won the accolade, having previously bagged it in 2021. The 2026 award was presented at an event in Shilparamam organised around the theme, "Digital Agenda - Reimagining Tourism with Artificial Intelligence". A.V. Rao, Vice President of Ramoji Film City, accepted the award from Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Attributing the achievement to effective teamwork and strong leadership support, A.V. Rao stated, "No other entity in the state or the country matches Ramoji Film City in terms of facilities, cleanliness, and maintenance. This success was made possible entirely through collaboration and the motivation provided by our management."

A.V. Rao, Vice President of Ramoji Film City speaking to ETV Bharat after receiving the award. (ETV Bharat)

The ceremony featured awards across 29 categories, recognising excellence in sectors such as restaurants, resorts, amusement parks, and travel agencies.

During the event, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao highlighted the transformative potential of technology in hospitality. He noted that by effectively leveraging Artificial Intelligence, digital platforms, and data analytics, the state can design highly customised travel itineraries, provide multilingual assistance, showcase cultural heritage digitally, and offer immersive virtual experiences.

"We have developed a comprehensive, modern digital platform that allows tourists to seamlessly access detailed information on destinations, attractions, travel packages, and local programs across the state," the Minister said.