Ramoji Film City Celebrates 80th Independence Day, MD Vijayeswari Hoists Tricolour
'Vande Mataram' was played and sung on the occasion to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 80th Independence Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad on Saturday, amid a patriotic fervour.
Ramoji Film City Managing Director Ch. Vijayeswari hoisted the national flag, with the Film City security staff giving a ceremonial salute to the tricolour. National Song 'Vande Mataram' was played and sung on the occasion to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of 'Vande Mataram'.
ETV Director Sujay, Ramoji Group Human Resources President A Gopala Rao, along with heads of various departments, employees and staff of Ramoji Group companies, participated in the celebrations.
Vijayeswari conveyed her Independence Day wishes to the staff of Ramoji Film City. The celebrations captured the spirit of patriotism visible across the Film City, where the tricolour flies high on several important buildings on occasions of national significance.
Ramoji Film City, recognised as the world's largest film city by the Guinness World Records, attracts countless visitors for the unique experience it has on offer, courtesy the gigantic film sets.
Earlier on Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort. An Army band played the tune of 'Vande Mataram' as the guests present on the occasion sung the national song. This was followed by the Pime Minister hoisting the national flag, and then the national anthem was recited.
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