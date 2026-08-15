ETV Bharat / state

Ramoji Film City Celebrates 80th Independence Day, MD Vijayeswari Hoists Tricolour

Hyderabad: The 80th Independence Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad on Saturday, amid a patriotic fervour.

Ramoji Film City Managing Director Ch. Vijayeswari hoisted the national flag, with the Film City security staff giving a ceremonial salute to the tricolour. National Song 'Vande Mataram' was played and sung on the occasion to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of 'Vande Mataram'.

ETV Director Sujay, Ramoji Group Human Resources President A Gopala Rao, along with heads of various departments, employees and staff of Ramoji Group companies, participated in the celebrations.