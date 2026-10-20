ETV Bharat / state

Ramlila Performances Held With Traditional Gaiety, Fervour In Delhi

New Delhi: Ramlila performances were held with traditional gaiety and fervour across Delhi.

The performances organised throughout Delhi captivated the audience. The events depicted the slaying of Kumbhakarna and the story of Sati Sulochana.

At the Ramlila organised by the Bhavya Ramlila Society, the atmosphere was emotional during the portrayals of the deaths of Kumbhakarna and Meghnada, as well as the episode involving Sati Sulochana.

Satish Luthra, the society's president, said that the audience was enthralled by the sight of the “colossal Kumbhakarna and his formidable prowess on the battlefield.”

The performances drew large crowds, with many arriving with their families , and venues echoed with chants of "Jai Shri Ram."

​At the “Lav Kush Ramlila” held at the Red Fort grounds, the burning of the Ravana effigy will be a key event.

Arjun Kumar, the president of the Ramlila committee, said that massive effigies have been installed at the venue, with Ravana as much as 110 feet, Kumbhakarna 100 feet, and Meghnada 90 feet.

“As soon as Lord Rama’s arrow strikes, nectar will emerge from Ravana’s navel, fire will rain from his shifting eyes, and the eleven necklaces around his neck will change colour.”