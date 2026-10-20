Ramlila Performances Held With Traditional Gaiety, Fervour In Delhi
Ramlila performances were held at a number of places across Delhi, leaving the people captivated.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Ramlila performances were held with traditional gaiety and fervour across Delhi.
The performances organised throughout Delhi captivated the audience. The events depicted the slaying of Kumbhakarna and the story of Sati Sulochana.
At the Ramlila organised by the Bhavya Ramlila Society, the atmosphere was emotional during the portrayals of the deaths of Kumbhakarna and Meghnada, as well as the episode involving Sati Sulochana.
Satish Luthra, the society's president, said that the audience was enthralled by the sight of the “colossal Kumbhakarna and his formidable prowess on the battlefield.”
The performances drew large crowds, with many arriving with their families , and venues echoed with chants of "Jai Shri Ram."
At the “Lav Kush Ramlila” held at the Red Fort grounds, the burning of the Ravana effigy will be a key event.
Arjun Kumar, the president of the Ramlila committee, said that massive effigies have been installed at the venue, with Ravana as much as 110 feet, Kumbhakarna 100 feet, and Meghnada 90 feet.
“As soon as Lord Rama’s arrow strikes, nectar will emerge from Ravana’s navel, fire will rain from his shifting eyes, and the eleven necklaces around his neck will change colour.”
As the effigy of Ravana will be set ablaze, it will deliver three significant messages to the residents of Delhi.
One important message would be that Ravana was destroyed by “my own” and therefore people must “eliminate the Ravana hidden within yourselves."
Another message would be for people to prioritise the use of public transport over private vehicles, as rising pollution poses a threat to future generations.
At the “Shri Dharmik Ramlila” in Chirag Delhi (South Delhi), key episodes, such as Vibhishana seeking refuge, the construction of the bridge (Setu Bandhan), the dialogue between Ravana and Angada, and the fainting of Lakshmana, were enacted “through vivid performances.”
Rakesh Gulia, the chief patron of the Ramlila, said that this year’s theme is “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), alongside a campaign for a "clean Yamuna and protection of the environment."
On Vijayadashami, the effigies of Ravana (70 feet), Kumbhakarna (65 feet), and Meghnada (65 feet) will be consigned to the flames, featuring eco-friendly, low-noise fireworks.
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