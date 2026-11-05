ETV Bharat / state

Ramban Admin Imposes One-Way Traffic System For Commercial Vehicles On J&K Highway

Jammu: Ramban District Magistrate Mohammad Alyas Khan has imposed a one-way traffic system for commercial passenger vehicles and load carriers in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban town to ease congestion and ensure public safety.

As per the order issued on Thursday, all load carriers and commercial passenger vehicles, including Sumos, buses, mini-buses and Ecos, entering or leaving Ramban town will follow a one-way traffic route.

The restrictions, issued under a relevant section of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, will remain in effect either for two months, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

These vehicles will enter the town from Shan Palace Naka and proceed via Bowli Bazar, T-Chowk, Bus Stand and Cafeteria Chowk, it said. The bus stand will not be accessible to commercial vehicles from the Cafeteria Chowk end, which will serve exclusively as the exit point for such vehicles.