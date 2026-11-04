ETV Bharat / state

Ramayana To Have Stamp Of Pink City On Jewellery Adorned By Characters

Jaipur: The stamp of the Pink City will be there for everyone to see when characters like Ram, Sita, Ravana, Lakshman and Hanuman come alive on the big screen in the film ‘Ramayana ’, which is set to release on November 5. From the film's main characters to their families and even the prominent characters shown in the crowd, their jewellery has been crafted in Jaipur by the city’s renowned jewellery brand, Amrapali.

After 18 months of research, design and manufacturing, over 4,000 jewellery pieces were created by 25 designers, 45 master craftsmen and hundreds of other artisans for this project.

Amrapali founder Rajeev Arora told ETV Bharat, “Ramayana is an Indian epic presented in different ways by poets, writers and artists at different times.”

The film being produced by producer Namit Malhotra is of international scale. Every aspect, including its visual effects, sets, music and acting are world-class. “Being a part of such a project is a matter of pride for Jaipur and its traditional art,” Arora said.

Golden Waistband (ETV Bharat)

Recognised brand from Jaipur

Arora explained that the film team had approached Amrapali about three years ago. Amrapali is a recognised heritage jewellery brand inspired by Indian traditions and jewellery-making techniques from different parts of the country. Traditional jewellery art from North India to South India is preserved in the Amrapali Museum.

“However, creating jewellery for the Ramayana was completely different. It was essential to first understand each character's personality, their social and royal status and their role in the story. To do this, the history, sculpture, temple art and traditional jewellery of the period were studied. Designs were then developed and produced. The entire process took approximately 18 months,” he explained.

Head Gear (ETV Bharat)

Grandeur, serenity and brilliance on display

The royal grandeur of Ayodhya, the serenity of Mithila and the brilliance of golden Lanka are all reflected in the jewellery created to suit the different parts and locations of the film.

Arora added, "Ayodhya has its own royal grandeur, while Mithila's culture reflects its gentleness and traditional beauty. Ravana's Lanka, on the other hand, is described as a city of gold, filled with immense wealth and splendour. Different types of jewellery were created keeping all these aspects in mind."

"When Ram, Sita, and Lakshman live in the palace, their jewellery reflects royal grandeur, but during their exile, their appearance changes completely. Keeping the forest life in mind, minimal jewellery was created for them. It was even designed from wood to make the characters' appearance realistic keeping with the story and circumstances," he said.

Each character's role, personality and social background were taken into account. The goal was to create beautiful jewellery that reflected the art and culture of the time. Different items were made for Hanuman, Bali, Sugreev, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, King Dasharath, Kaushalya, Kaikeyi, Sumitra, King Janak, Sunaina, Urmila, Mandavi, Shrutikirti, Ravana's wife Mandodari and sister Surpanakha, along with other characters and the crowd.

Inspiration from Raja Ravi Varma's creations

Arora related that no one has seen the true form of Ram, Ravan or other characters. It comes from the imaginative descriptions of the poets and writers. "In the early 20th century, Raja Ravi Varma and his contemporary artists created paintings of gods and goddesses that established an image of their form in the Indian psyche. Even today, temple sculptures, calendars and posters largely reflect this artistic vision. The Amrapali team also studied these historical and artistic references. Furthering this imagination, jewellery was made to suit the film's characters,” he disclosed.