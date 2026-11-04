Ramayana To Have Stamp Of Pink City On Jewellery Adorned By Characters
The jewelry for the film's characters has been crafted in Jaipur by renowned brand, Amrapali, reports Ankur Jakhar
Published : November 4, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Jaipur: The stamp of the Pink City will be there for everyone to see when characters like Ram, Sita, Ravana, Lakshman and Hanuman come alive on the big screen in the film ‘Ramayana ’, which is set to release on November 5. From the film's main characters to their families and even the prominent characters shown in the crowd, their jewellery has been crafted in Jaipur by the city’s renowned jewellery brand, Amrapali.
After 18 months of research, design and manufacturing, over 4,000 jewellery pieces were created by 25 designers, 45 master craftsmen and hundreds of other artisans for this project.
Amrapali founder Rajeev Arora told ETV Bharat, “Ramayana is an Indian epic presented in different ways by poets, writers and artists at different times.”
The film being produced by producer Namit Malhotra is of international scale. Every aspect, including its visual effects, sets, music and acting are world-class. “Being a part of such a project is a matter of pride for Jaipur and its traditional art,” Arora said.
Recognised brand from Jaipur
Arora explained that the film team had approached Amrapali about three years ago. Amrapali is a recognised heritage jewellery brand inspired by Indian traditions and jewellery-making techniques from different parts of the country. Traditional jewellery art from North India to South India is preserved in the Amrapali Museum.
“However, creating jewellery for the Ramayana was completely different. It was essential to first understand each character's personality, their social and royal status and their role in the story. To do this, the history, sculpture, temple art and traditional jewellery of the period were studied. Designs were then developed and produced. The entire process took approximately 18 months,” he explained.
Grandeur, serenity and brilliance on display
The royal grandeur of Ayodhya, the serenity of Mithila and the brilliance of golden Lanka are all reflected in the jewellery created to suit the different parts and locations of the film.
Arora added, "Ayodhya has its own royal grandeur, while Mithila's culture reflects its gentleness and traditional beauty. Ravana's Lanka, on the other hand, is described as a city of gold, filled with immense wealth and splendour. Different types of jewellery were created keeping all these aspects in mind."
"When Ram, Sita, and Lakshman live in the palace, their jewellery reflects royal grandeur, but during their exile, their appearance changes completely. Keeping the forest life in mind, minimal jewellery was created for them. It was even designed from wood to make the characters' appearance realistic keeping with the story and circumstances," he said.
Each character's role, personality and social background were taken into account. The goal was to create beautiful jewellery that reflected the art and culture of the time. Different items were made for Hanuman, Bali, Sugreev, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, King Dasharath, Kaushalya, Kaikeyi, Sumitra, King Janak, Sunaina, Urmila, Mandavi, Shrutikirti, Ravana's wife Mandodari and sister Surpanakha, along with other characters and the crowd.
Inspiration from Raja Ravi Varma's creations
Arora related that no one has seen the true form of Ram, Ravan or other characters. It comes from the imaginative descriptions of the poets and writers. "In the early 20th century, Raja Ravi Varma and his contemporary artists created paintings of gods and goddesses that established an image of their form in the Indian psyche. Even today, temple sculptures, calendars and posters largely reflect this artistic vision. The Amrapali team also studied these historical and artistic references. Furthering this imagination, jewellery was made to suit the film's characters,” he disclosed.
Laborious efforts made
The task involved thousands of hours of hard work that involved gold and silver plating on brass. There were 25 designers, 45 master artisans and hundreds of others working on this project. Often, they had to work day and night to complete the jewellery on schedule.
"Special attention was paid to the intricate carvings, rave work and traditional craftsmanship of the jewellery. Most of the items were crafted in brass and bronze. Gold and silver plating was applied where necessary to give them the look of authentic jewellery. It was not practical to create such a large number of jewellery pieces from pure gold and silver. Despite this, efforts were made to maintain the historical essence of the design and craftsmanship,” Arora said.
Collection to be displayed in a museum
He added that it is not easy to determine the monetary value of the jewellery made for Ramayana. This is not ordinary jewellery but a collection with special artistic and historical significance. He is yet to receive all the jewellery back after the film's shooting. He expects to receive it in about three to four months.
“After this, some of the jewellery will be displayed in the Amrapali Museum. Such heavy and specially designed jewellery is not meant for everyday wear by ordinary people. Hence a large portion of it will be part of Amrapali's special collection,” he said.
Vast experience in making jewellery for films
Amrapali has previously created jewellery for several major films. These include Hollywood films like ‘Troy’ and ‘The Far Pavilion’ besides Bollywood movies like ‘Baahubali’, ‘Ramleela’, ‘Saanwariya’, ‘Khubsoorat’ and ‘Cocktail’.
“Each film's story and time period is different. Consequently, each project brings new challenges. The Ramayana project is also special because it offers the opportunity to bring characters from Indian culture and religious epics to life through jewellery,” Arora said.
Ramayana jewellery to reach common people
Amrapali is in the process of creating hundreds of new designs inspired by the jewellery created for the film. These include brooches, hairpins, lockets and silver coins. Arora disclosed that as the film's official jewellery partner, Amrapali has also received the rights to sell these designs under the name ‘Ramayana Jewellery ’.
“Instead of creating exact copies of the original jewellery from the film, wearable designs inspired by them will be created. These include small earrings inspired by those of Sita's, necklaces inspired by her wedding jewellery, and bracelets and other jewellery made using Jaipur's special Kundan-Meenakari art. New designs will also be developed using the wooden jewellery worn during the exile,” he said.
Arora feels that with the film being released worldwide, Jaipur's centuries-old jewellery-making tradition and the artisans will also gain global recognition.
Also Read: