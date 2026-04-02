Ramavatar Jaggi Murder Case: Chhattisgarh HC Convicts Amit Jogi, Orders Surrender In 3 Weeks
High Court reverses earlier acquittal, convicts Amit Jogi in 2003 Jaggi murder case, orders surrender within three weeks after fresh review.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Raipur: In the high-profile Ramavatar Jaggi murder case in Chhattisgarh, the High Court has delivered a major verdict. On Thursday, the court held Amit Jogi, son of former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi and president of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-Jogi (JCC-J), guilty. A division bench led by Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha also directed him to surrender within three weeks.
During the hearing, petitioner and Ramavatar Jaggi's son, Satish Jaggi, told the court that his father’s murder was part of a political conspiracy.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed an 11,000-page chargesheet, which included evidence related to the killing. Based on these facts, the High Court ordered Amit Jogi to surrender. Earlier, the trial court had acquitted him, but the case was later reopened.
Amit Jogi Calls Verdict "Unexpected"
Reacting to the decision, Amit Jogi wrote on social media that the High Court accepted the CBI’s appeal against him in just 40 minutes, without giving him an opportunity to be heard. He said it was unfortunate that a person acquitted by a court was later declared guilty without being given a chance to be heard. He termed the verdict "unexpected".
He said, "I believe grave injustice has been done to me. I am confident that I will get justice from the Supreme Court."
Satish Jaggi: "Justice Delivered After 23 Years"
Petitioner Satish Jaggi said his family has finally received justice. He stated that Amit Jogi, the main accused, has now been ordered to go to jail, and the family is grateful to the High Court. "After a long battle of 23 years, justice has been served," he said.
When asked about Amit Jogi potentially approaching the Supreme Court, Satish Jaggi said he had already been there and that Jogi has every right to go, but "he will find Satish Jaggi there as well".
He also shared that his mother had called him a day earlier to bless him, saying that on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Lord Hanuman's blessings would be with him, and that those blessings came true today.
Jaggi Murder Case
Ramavatar Jaggi, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was shot dead in Raipur on June 4, 2003. There were 31 accused in the case. Two turned government witnesses and 28 others were convicted, while Amit Jogi was acquitted. Challenging his acquittal, Satish Jaggi had approached the Supreme Court, which sent the case back to the Bilaspur High Court for reconsideration. The High Court has now found Amit Jogi guilty as well.
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