ETV Bharat / state

Ramavatar Jaggi Murder Case: Chhattisgarh HC Convicts Amit Jogi, Orders Surrender In 3 Weeks

Raipur: In the high-profile Ramavatar Jaggi murder case in Chhattisgarh, the High Court has delivered a major verdict. On Thursday, the court held Amit Jogi, son of former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi and president of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-Jogi (JCC-J), guilty. A division bench led by Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha also directed him to surrender within three weeks.

During the hearing, petitioner and Ramavatar Jaggi's son, Satish Jaggi, told the court that his father’s murder was part of a political conspiracy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed an 11,000-page chargesheet, which included evidence related to the killing. Based on these facts, the High Court ordered Amit Jogi to surrender. Earlier, the trial court had acquitted him, but the case was later reopened.

Amit Jogi Calls Verdict "Unexpected"

Reacting to the decision, Amit Jogi wrote on social media that the High Court accepted the CBI’s appeal against him in just 40 minutes, without giving him an opportunity to be heard. He said it was unfortunate that a person acquitted by a court was later declared guilty without being given a chance to be heard. He termed the verdict "unexpected".

He said, "I believe grave injustice has been done to me. I am confident that I will get justice from the Supreme Court."