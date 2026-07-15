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18th-Century Ramanathapuram Temple Inscription Warns That Drawing Water From Sacred Pond Is A Sin

Ramanathapuram: An 18th-century inscription discovered at a Shiva temple in Ramanathapuram district has revealed an intriguing message from the past: A warning that drawing water from the temple pond would invite grave sin.

The inscription was identified during a study conducted at the ancient Shiva temple in Aakkalur village in Thiruvadanai taluk by V Rajaguru, chairman of the Ramanathapuram Archaeological Survey.

According to Rajaguru, the inscription highlights the deep reverence with with earlier generation viewed after conservation and temple resources.

“Water is the basis of life itself. Our ancestors considered water conservation a sacred responsibility and treated it with the same importance as worship. Temple ponds were excavated not merely as water sources but as sacred reservoirs meant exclusively for the needs of the temple,” he explained.

The Archaeological Survey if India (ASI) had documented the inscription in 1926 after finding it on the right wall of the Mahamandapam entrance of the temple.