18th-Century Ramanathapuram Temple Inscription Warns That Drawing Water From Sacred Pond Is A Sin
The inscription was identified during a study conducted at Shiva temple in Aakkalur village in Thiruvadanai taluk by V Rajaguru, chairman of Ramanathapuram Archaeological Survey.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Ramanathapuram: An 18th-century inscription discovered at a Shiva temple in Ramanathapuram district has revealed an intriguing message from the past: A warning that drawing water from the temple pond would invite grave sin.
The inscription was identified during a study conducted at the ancient Shiva temple in Aakkalur village in Thiruvadanai taluk by V Rajaguru, chairman of the Ramanathapuram Archaeological Survey.
According to Rajaguru, the inscription highlights the deep reverence with with earlier generation viewed after conservation and temple resources.
“Water is the basis of life itself. Our ancestors considered water conservation a sacred responsibility and treated it with the same importance as worship. Temple ponds were excavated not merely as water sources but as sacred reservoirs meant exclusively for the needs of the temple,” he explained.
The Archaeological Survey if India (ASI) had documented the inscription in 1926 after finding it on the right wall of the Mahamandapam entrance of the temple.
During a recent examination, Rajaguru was able to decipher 10 of the 12 lines, while two lines remain hidden beneath plaster.
Although the inscription does not mention the ruler by name, based on the style of the script, experts believe it belongs to the period of the Sethupathi kings and dates back to the 18th century.
The inscription states that anyone who orders water to be drawn from the sacred pond of the deity Nayanar Thirukottamudaiya Thambiranar would incur the sin quivalent to slaughtering a milch cow on the banks of the Ganges and at Rameswaram.
Rajaguru noted that inscriptions from the Sethupathi era often used such religious symbolism to protect community resources and prevent misuse of temple water bodies, underlining the importance attached to conservation practices in pre-modern Tamil society.
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