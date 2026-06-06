ETV Bharat / state

Ramalinga Reddy Has Withdrawn His Resignation, Claims Congress Gen Sec Surjewala

Bengaluru: All India Congress Committee general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy has withdrawn his resignation.

"Ramalinga Reddy's experience and expertise are invaluable to the Congress and he is an asset to the party. He has withdrawn his resignation from the ministerial post," Surjewala told media at the KPCC office here. He said, "Some media and BJP leaders are spreading rumours about our senior party leader Ramalinga Reddy who has worked with KPCC President BK Hariprasad since his NSUI days. He has been working for the Congress since 1973. Some of our party leaders were not even born then. He has been a Congress MLA since 1989. He has served as an MLA for eight times and as a minister many times."

Surjewala said, "Ramalinga Reddy, CM DK Shivakumar, KPCC President BK Hariprasad and many other leaders have an inseparable bond with lakhs of workers across the state. When the media announced the news of his resignation, Shivakumar, Hariprasad and Siddaramaiah, including me, had a discussion with him. Ramalinga Reddy met us again. He has already informed you that he has withdrawn his resignation. He will continue to work as a loyal soldier of Congress and minister."

The senior leader said, "The BJP, shocked by the smooth transfer of power in the Congress, was expecting to gain political advantage from the issue. They had been talking about wickets falling for this reason. But, they are disappointed now. Vijayendra and Ashok, you are going to be clean bowled in front of the people. To gain the trust of the people, you have to be honest, committed and serve the people. The Congress government has done that through guarantee schemes."