ETV Bharat / state

Ramakrishna Mission Launches ‘Visarjane’ Drive for Respectful Disposal of Idols

Mangaluru: It is common for photos and idols of gods kept for worship in homes to deteriorate over time. However, due to a lack of awareness about proper disposal methods, such items are often seen discarded on roadsides, in garbage heaps, or in rivers and ponds.

Ramakrishna Mission in Mangaluru has launched a campaign titled ‘Visarjane’ to address the issue. Under this initiative, old photos of deities, broken idols, and other religious items are collected respectfully and disposed of through proper rituals. Special hundis have been set up at six key locations across the city, where the public can deposit such items.

Ramakrishna Mission Launches ‘Visarjane’ Drive for Respectful Disposal of Idols (ETV Bharat)

A special drive is being conducted from March 16 to 26 for the safe disposal of religious items. Visarjana hundis have been placed at Mangaladevi Temple, Kadri Temple, Bharath Mall in Bijai, Forum Mall in Pandeshwara, City Centre Mall, and Govindadasa College in Surathkal. Devotees can deposit old religious items such as deity photographs, idols, religious garments, and books in these hundis.