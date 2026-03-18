Ramakrishna Mission Launches ‘Visarjane’ Drive for Respectful Disposal of Idols
Under this initiative, old photos of deities, broken idols, and other religious items are collected respectfully and disposed of through proper rituals.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Mangaluru: It is common for photos and idols of gods kept for worship in homes to deteriorate over time. However, due to a lack of awareness about proper disposal methods, such items are often seen discarded on roadsides, in garbage heaps, or in rivers and ponds.
Ramakrishna Mission in Mangaluru has launched a campaign titled ‘Visarjane’ to address the issue. Under this initiative, old photos of deities, broken idols, and other religious items are collected respectfully and disposed of through proper rituals. Special hundis have been set up at six key locations across the city, where the public can deposit such items.
A special drive is being conducted from March 16 to 26 for the safe disposal of religious items. Visarjana hundis have been placed at Mangaladevi Temple, Kadri Temple, Bharath Mall in Bijai, Forum Mall in Pandeshwara, City Centre Mall, and Govindadasa College in Surathkal. Devotees can deposit old religious items such as deity photographs, idols, religious garments, and books in these hundis.
Recently, during cleanliness drives in the city, several idols and photographs of gods were found discarded without respect, which led the mission to launch this campaign.
The collected items will undergo Udvasana Puja in the presence of priests at the Kadri Temple before being buried in a ritualistic manner. Additionally, a Tulsi plant will be planted at the disposal site to sanctify the space.
This initiative is an effort to strike a balance between religious beliefs and environmental consciousness. Apart from addressing the emotional distress due to disrespectful disposal of the sacred items, the campaign also aims to promote civic responsibility among the citizens.
The campaign, so far, has received a positive response. Ramakrishna Mission Mangaluru President Jitakamananda Swamiji said, "This program is part of selfless service. It is important to dispose of old idols and photographs of gods respectfully, keeping cleanliness and safety in mind, rather than discarding them carelessly. The initiative aims to honour religious objects while also protecting the environment."
Coordinator Dil Raj Alva said, "During a cleanliness drive in the Kadri area, many idols and photographs of gods were found discarded irresponsibly. Keeping this in mind, the ‘Visarjane’ program was organised. If people bring their old religious items here, they will be worshipped in the temple and disposed of respectfully."
Read More: