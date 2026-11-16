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Ramakrishna Math And Mission Vice President Swami Bhajananandaji Passes Away

Ramakrishna Math And Mission Vice President Swami Bhajananandaji ( Belur Math )

Howrah: Swami Bhajananandaji Maharaj, a senior Vice-President of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, passed away at the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama hospital in Vrindavan on Monday. He was 90 years old.

Swami Bhajananandaji was undergoing treatment in Vrindavan for age-related ailments and he breathed his last at 12:13 pm. His demise has cast a shadow of grief over his followers and the monastic community across the globe.

According to an official announcement from Belur Math on its X handle, Swami Bhajananandaji's last rites will be performed in Vrindavan at 2 pm on Tuesday. "We are sorry to announce the passing away of revered Sw. Bhajananandaji Maharaj, Vice-President of the Ramakrishna Math & Mission, at our Vrindavan hospital today (Mon, 16 Nov 2026) at 12.13 pm. He was 90. The last rites will be performed in Vrindavan at 2.00 pm on Tue, 17 Nov," it said. Belur Math general secretary, Swami Subiranandaji Maharaj, said, "The void of Swami Bhajananandaji Maharaj will be extremely difficult to fill in the near future. His long-standing spiritual practice, profound scholarship, and unwavering dedication to the institution will remain etched in the history of the Order." West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed deep grief over the passing of Swami Bhajananandaji. "His departure is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. His lifelong sacrifice and commitment to propagating the ideals of Sri Ramakrishna, Ma Sarada, and Swami Vivekananda, as well as his service to humanity, will always be remembered. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the monks of Belur Math and his countless devotees. Om Shanti," he said.