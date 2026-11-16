Ramakrishna Math And Mission Vice President Swami Bhajananandaji Passes Away
Belur Math has announced that the last rites of Swami Bhajananandaji Maharaj will be performed in Vrindavan at 2 pm on November 17.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Howrah: Swami Bhajananandaji Maharaj, a senior Vice-President of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, passed away at the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama hospital in Vrindavan on Monday. He was 90 years old.
Swami Bhajananandaji was undergoing treatment in Vrindavan for age-related ailments and he breathed his last at 12:13 pm. His demise has cast a shadow of grief over his followers and the monastic community across the globe.
According to an official announcement from Belur Math on its X handle, Swami Bhajananandaji's last rites will be performed in Vrindavan at 2 pm on Tuesday. "We are sorry to announce the passing away of revered Sw. Bhajananandaji Maharaj, Vice-President of the Ramakrishna Math & Mission, at our Vrindavan hospital today (Mon, 16 Nov 2026) at 12.13 pm. He was 90. The last rites will be performed in Vrindavan at 2.00 pm on Tue, 17 Nov," it said.
We are sorry to announce the passing away of revered Sw. Bhajananandaji Maharaj, Vice-President of the Ramakrishna Math & Mission, at our Vrindavan hospital today (Mon, 16 Nov 2026) at 12.13 pm. He was 90. The last rites will be performed in Vrindavan at 2.00 pm on Tue, 17 Nov. https://t.co/7d7njcGjdT— Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math (@rkmbelurmath) November 16, 2026
Belur Math general secretary, Swami Subiranandaji Maharaj, said, "The void of Swami Bhajananandaji Maharaj will be extremely difficult to fill in the near future. His long-standing spiritual practice, profound scholarship, and unwavering dedication to the institution will remain etched in the history of the Order."
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed deep grief over the passing of Swami Bhajananandaji. "His departure is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. His lifelong sacrifice and commitment to propagating the ideals of Sri Ramakrishna, Ma Sarada, and Swami Vivekananda, as well as his service to humanity, will always be remembered. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the monks of Belur Math and his countless devotees. Om Shanti," he said.
Swami Bhajanananda was a key architect in strengthening the philosophical foundations of the Ramakrishna movement in the modern era. Beyond his administrative responsibilities, he played an immense role in shaping the intellectual and spiritual outlook of young monks. For three consecutive decades, he served as an acharya (teacher/mentor) at the training centre at Belur Math. He taught Vedanta, Yoga philosophy, and comparative religion there. His profound mastery of both Sanskrit scriptures and Christian theology elevated the intellectual pursuits of the Order to a new level.
Born on July 1, 1936, in Kerala's Ernakulam district, Swami Bhajanananda was an initiated disciple of Swami Yatishwaranandaji, the then Vice President of the Order and joined the Order at Bengaluru Math in 1961. Ten years later, he was initiated into 'Sannyasa' (monastic life) by the then-President of the Order, Swami Vireshwaranandaji.
Following his initial period of service in Bengaluru, he moved to the Advaita Ashrama in Mayavati in 1978. There, he served for eight years as the editor of the English-language journal, 'Prabuddha Bharata'. In 1990, he became a member of the Board of Trustees of the Math and the Governing Body of the Mission. After shouldering the significant responsibility of Assistant General Secretary for nearly two and a half decades, beginning in 1992, and was elected Vice-President of the Order in April 2022, a position he held until the end.
He also left his mark through his writings. His contribution to the preparation of the new edition of the Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda is undeniable. Furthermore, through works such as 'The Light of the Modern World', 'Yoga of Meditation', and 'Youth Power and the Power of Ideas', Swami Bhajanananda made spirituality accessible and easy to understand for the modern generation.
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