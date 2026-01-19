Ramadoss Files Three Petitions To Refrain Son From Using PMK Name, Flag And Symbol
One of the petitions stated that Anbumani was declared PMK leader in 2022 and he complete his three-year term on May 29,2025.
Chennai: As many as three petitions were filed in the Chennai District Civil Court and the Madras High Court on Monday by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Ramadoss, seeking to restrain his son Anbumani from using the party's name, flag, and symbol.
Ramadoss has been opposing Anbumani's use of the Pattali Makkal Katchi's name, flag, and symbol for quite some time.
The petition filed by Ramadoss in the Chennai District Civil Court stated, "While the Election Commission has not yet announced who the PMK leader is, Anbumani Ramadoss is unilaterally declaring himself as the leader. With the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections approaching, this is causing confusion among the party cadres. Therefore, a ban should be imposed on Anbumani and others from using the name, flag, and symbol of the Pattali Makkal Katchi."
Similarly, two more petitions were filed against Anbumani by Ramadoss in the Madras High Court. "While Anbumani Ramadoss, who was declared as the PMK leader in 2022, completed his three-year term on May 29, 2025, Ramadoss was unanimously elected as the PMK leader at the general council meeting held in Salem in December," stated one of the petitions.
A resolution was also passed granting Ramadoss full authority to decide on alliances for the upcoming legislative Assembly elections and to select candidates. "Since only Ramadoss has the authority to make decisions regarding elections and alliances, he should be declared as the leader," stated the resolution.
A letter sent by the Election Commission stating that the 'Mango' symbol belongs only to the PMK leader had mistakenly been handed over to Anbumani. The other petition filed in the High Court states that the Election Commission should be ordered to hand over the letter to Ramadoss. The three petitions are expected to come up for hearing soon.
