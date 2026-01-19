ETV Bharat / state

Ramadoss Files Three Petitions To Refrain Son From Using PMK Name, Flag And Symbol

Chennai: As many as three petitions were filed in the Chennai District Civil Court and the Madras High Court on Monday by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Ramadoss, seeking to restrain his son Anbumani from using the party's name, flag, and symbol.

Ramadoss has been opposing Anbumani's use of the Pattali Makkal Katchi's name, flag, and symbol for quite some time.

The petition filed by Ramadoss in the Chennai District Civil Court stated, "While the Election Commission has not yet announced who the PMK leader is, Anbumani Ramadoss is unilaterally declaring himself as the leader. With the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections approaching, this is causing confusion among the party cadres. Therefore, a ban should be imposed on Anbumani and others from using the name, flag, and symbol of the Pattali Makkal Katchi."