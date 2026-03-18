Ramadan Special: Haleem Demand Soars Across Hyderabad
Unlike regular dishes that take a couple of hours to prepare, Haleem is slow-cooked for nearly 10 hours over traditional wood-fired stoves.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: In the holy month of Ramadan, one dish dominates conversations, cravings, and city streets is Hyderabadi Haleem. While favourites like biryani are available year-round, Haleem is a once-a-year delicacy that makes the festival all the more special. Whether it is streets or online platforms, the demand of this slow-cooked dish is never dips, especially during Ramadan.
"We start seeing crowds from late afternoon itself," a vendor said. He added that with night rush intensifies. Many customers are choosing for home delivery through online platforms.
Unlike regular dishes that take a couple of hours to prepare, Haleem is slow-cooked for nearly 10 hours over traditional wood-fired stoves. It is made using large vessels and specially built furnaces. Hotel owners say they sell between 15,000 and 25,000 kilograms of Haleem every day during Ramadan.
"This is not just food; it's an emotion in Hyderabad," a restaurateur said. Prices range from around Rs 320 to premium variants costing up to Rs 7,000 to cater regular and high-end buyers.
Last year, a food delivery platform recorded nearly four lakh Haleem orders, and vendors expect the number to rise further this year. The demand has also gone global, with specially packed Haleem being prepared to last up to a month.
The origin of Haleem is traced to the Arab world and was introduced to Indians by an Arab soldiers and traders during the Nizam era. Historians credit Saif Nawaz Jung, a noble in the Nizam's court, who popularised the dish by serving it at royal banquets. Over time, it evolved into a cultural symbol of Hyderabad.
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