ETV Bharat / state

Ramadan Special: Haleem Demand Soars Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the holy month of Ramadan, one dish dominates conversations, cravings, and city streets is Hyderabadi Haleem. While favourites like biryani are available year-round, Haleem is a once-a-year delicacy that makes the festival all the more special. Whether it is streets or online platforms, the demand of this slow-cooked dish is never dips, especially during Ramadan.

"We start seeing crowds from late afternoon itself," a vendor said. He added that with night rush intensifies. Many customers are choosing for home delivery through online platforms.

Unlike regular dishes that take a couple of hours to prepare, Haleem is slow-cooked for nearly 10 hours over traditional wood-fired stoves. It is made using large vessels and specially built furnaces. Hotel owners say they sell between 15,000 and 25,000 kilograms of Haleem every day during Ramadan.