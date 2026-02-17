ETV Bharat / state

'Ram Vilas Paswan Amar Rahein': RJD Takes Refuge In Slogan To End Strife In Assembly

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) legislators stage a demonstration at the State Assembly during the ongoing budget session, in Patna on Monday ( ANI )

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took refuge in the slogan "Ram Vilas Paswan amar rahein" (Long live Ram Vilas Paswan) on Tuesday to end the strife in the Bihar Legislative Assembly over the alleged insult to the late Dalit leader and Union minister who passed away in 2020.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) legislators had been protesting in the House since Monday, accusing the RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, of calling their party's founder Ram Vilas Paswan "bechara" (hapless) last week in a derogatory manner.

Tuesday was no different as the LJP(R) MLAs, led by their legislature party leader Raju Tiwari, started protesting against the way the RJD had talked about their founder leader. They demanded an apology over the use of insulting words.

They sprang up from their seats as the Question Hour began and condemned the RJD for insulting Ram Vilas. Some of them flashed placards carrying slogans like 'RJD ki pehchan, Daliton ka apman' (Insulting the Dalits is the identity of the RJD).

The Opposition MLAs countered the verbal assault by shouting back at the LJP(R) members, which is a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The entreaties of Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar to all the warring legislators to sit down quietly had no effect.