ETV Bharat / state

Ram Temple Funds Probe: SIT To Examine Donation Records, Bank Transactions

Ayodhya: The investigation into the alleged embezzlement and financial irregularities involving devotees' donations at the Ram Temple has entered a crucial phase, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) expected to arrive in Ayodhya soon.

The SIT will scrutinise documents linked to the temple trust, records of money collected through donation boxes, banking transactions, and the roles of employees involved in the management of donations.

The probe was launched after allegations surfaced regarding irregularities in the handling of crores of rupees donated by devotees. Given the religious significance of the Ram Temple and the volume of donations it receives, the investigation has drawn attention not only across Uttar Pradesh but also from devotees across the country and abroad.

According to allegations, discrepancies were found between the amount collected from donation boxes and the sums deposited into designated bank accounts. Complaints regarding irregularities in the collection, counting and deposit processes for donations triggered the inquiry.

Key Questions Before Investigators

The SIT is expected to focus on several crucial aspects of the case, including:

Determining the total extent of the alleged embezzlement and the amount of money involved.

Matching donation records with bank account entries, audit reports and temple registers.

Establishing whether the alleged irregularities were committed by individuals or involved trust officials, employees or banking personnel.

Examining the assets of employees drawing salaries of around Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000 who are alleged to possess disproportionate wealth.

Reviewing security arrangements, CCTV surveillance and internal monitoring mechanisms.

Determining how long the alleged irregularities may have been taking place.

Assessing whether the issue resulted from negligence, procedural lapses or a planned conspiracy.

Identifying whether discrepancies occurred during collection from donation boxes, counting of cash or bank transfers.

Investigating whether funds were diverted through cash transactions, bank transfers or investments in property.

Examining why audits conducted twice a year allegedly failed to detect the discrepancies.

Investigators are also expected to assess the level of cooperation extended by the temple trust, which could play a key role in determining the pace and outcome of the probe.

Sevadar Rejects Allegations

Meanwhile, Krishna Dev Tiwari, popularly known as K D Tiwari, a temple sevadar whose name has surfaced in the controversy, has denied all allegations against him. In a video statement, Tiwari rejected claims that he had purchased land worth Rs 1.5 crore using funds linked to temple donations.

"The allegations regarding the purchase of land worth Rs 1.5 crore are completely false. The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple took place on January 22, 2024, while I began serving as a sevadar only in March 2024. My two sons had purchased land in their respective names in December 2023, before I joined temple service. Linking those properties to my role at the temple is incorrect," he said.