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Ram Temple Donation 'Theft': Recoveries From Accused Included Dollars And Jewellery, Reveal Court Documents

Court records reveal cash, US dollars, gold and silver were recovered from the accused arrested in the Ram Temple donation theft case in Ayodhya.

Cash, US dollars, gold and silver were recovered from the accused arrested in the Ram Temple donation theft case in Ayodhya.
Accused in the Ram Mandir donations alleged embezzlement case being taken by police from the special court, in Ayodhya on June 26, 2026. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Ayodhya: Court documents reveal that police had recovered US dollars, gold and silver jewellery from the accused in the Ram Temple donation 'theft' case.

While only cash was recovered from six of the eight accused, one of the accused, Avinash Shukla, was found in possession of US dollars, and gold and silver jewellery, according to recovery memos submitted before a special court in Ayodhya . No recovery was made from another accused, Subhash Srivastava.

The recoveries were made on June 26 in the presence of the complainant, Krishna Mohan, by the investigating officer, Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, according to the recovery memo filed before the court.

According to the recovery list submitted to the remand magistrate, police recovered Rs 16.82 lakh from Anukalp Mishra, while Rs 14.25 lakh kept in an SK Locker was recovered from Lavkush Mishra.

Police also recovered Rs 7.32 lakh, two white-metal coins, and a silver toe ring from Ramashankar Mishra. Another Rs 2 lakh was recovered from Manish Kumar Yadav, while Rs 18.07 lakh was seized from Karunesh Pandey.

Cash Recovered From Hostel Room Of Key Accused

Based on the disclosure made by the main accused, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, police recovered Rs 1 lakh, allegedly part of the money stolen from the Ram Temple donation collection, from a steel container kept inside his hostel room in New Teachers Colony near Ganga Hospital under Kotwali Nagar police station.

According to the recovery memo, the cash consisted of 180 notes of the Rs 500 denomination and 100 notes of the Rs 100 denomination, packed in a black polythene bag.

The recovery memo states that Avinash Shukla led police to his locker, from which they recovered Rs 20.39 lakh in cash, $1,121, 54 grams of silver, 14 grams of gold and three yellow metal rings weighing 44 grams.

The documents further state that the cash recovered from Tinnu was seized directly from his hostel room, while the money allegedly recovered from the other accused had already been secured by complainant and temple trust member Krishna Mohan in his locker before police formally seized it.

Meanwhile, amid the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple offerings, Ram Temple Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das accused the temple administrator, Gopal Rao, of "playing politics" on the issue.

Also Read

  1. Police Recover Box From Room Of Ram Mandir Donation Scam Accused
  2. UP: Gym Sealed After Owner Arrested For 'Objectionable' Post On Ram Temple Donation Row
  3. Ram Temple Embezzlement Row: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of Temple Visit

TAGGED:

AYODHYA RAM MANDIR
RAM TEMPLE DONATION THEFT
CASH RECOVERED FROM ACCUSED
COURT RECORDS REVEAL DETAILS
RAM TEMPLE DONATION ROW

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