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Ram Temple Donation 'Theft': Recoveries From Accused Included Dollars And Jewellery, Reveal Court Documents

Accused in the Ram Mandir donations alleged embezzlement case being taken by police from the special court, in Ayodhya on June 26, 2026. ( ANI )

Ayodhya: Court documents reveal that police had recovered US dollars, gold and silver jewellery from the accused in the Ram Temple donation 'theft' case.

While only cash was recovered from six of the eight accused, one of the accused, Avinash Shukla, was found in possession of US dollars, and gold and silver jewellery, according to recovery memos submitted before a special court in Ayodhya . No recovery was made from another accused, Subhash Srivastava.

The recoveries were made on June 26 in the presence of the complainant, Krishna Mohan, by the investigating officer, Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, according to the recovery memo filed before the court.

According to the recovery list submitted to the remand magistrate, police recovered Rs 16.82 lakh from Anukalp Mishra, while Rs 14.25 lakh kept in an SK Locker was recovered from Lavkush Mishra.

Police also recovered Rs 7.32 lakh, two white-metal coins, and a silver toe ring from Ramashankar Mishra. Another Rs 2 lakh was recovered from Manish Kumar Yadav, while Rs 18.07 lakh was seized from Karunesh Pandey.

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