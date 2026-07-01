ETV Bharat / state

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Congress Chief Visits Shrine, Claims Probe 'Not Impartial'

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, where the alleged theft of donations has sparked a major political storm and put the BJP on the backfoot, as the administration allowed him to leave a guest house after nearly 24 hours.

After visiting Hanumangarhi and the temple, Rai, who had alleged that he was put under "house arrest", said, "An impartial investigation is not happening. The functionaries of the Ram temple must be investigated."

He also demanded that the Ram Temple Trust be dissolved and that Shankaracharyas, seers and Ayodhya residents get a place in it. Earlier in the day, Rai and other members of a Congress delegation were prevented from visiting the Ram temple.

Rai had claimed he had been placed under "house arrest" here and that he would not leave Ayodhya until he was allowed to offer prayers at the Ram temple. According to the Congress leader, members of the party delegation -- MPs Kishori Lal Sharma (Amethi), Rakesh Rathor (Sitapur), Ujjwal Raman Singh (Prayagraj) and Tanuj Punia (Barabanki) -- travelling separately for Tuesday's visit were either stopped on the way, confined to their homes or detained by police.

However, there was no official word on the action against them.

"They could not stop the donation theft, but they have stopped us Hindus from offering prayers at the temple. What kind of sanatan tradition is this that prevents people from having darshan?" Amethi MP Sharma asked.

Sharma, former MLC Deepak Singh and around half a dozen other local party leaders were at a hotel since Monday night, an associate of the MP told PTI.

"The police and the administration forcibly brought me to the airport. They did not allow me to pay obeisance. If they stop me today, I will come tomorrow," Sharma told reporters.

Around two dozen Congress workers, including youth wing leader Sharad Shukla, were detained and taken to police lines when they were holding a sit-in outside the Acharya Narendra Dev University in Kumar Ganj, where Rai remained in a guest house under police watch. They were demanding that the party leaders be allowed to visit the Ram temple, according to police sources.

Former Congress MP Aliya Zubairi was also taken into custody during the protest, the sources said.

Rai said he was moved from a hotel to the government guesthouse at the university around midnight by the police.