ETV Bharat / state

Ram Temple Donation Row | Uddhav Thackeray Launches 'Ram Raksha Andolan'; Seeks Support Of 'All Hindus'

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday alleged that the politics of division in India is being fueled by looting the Ram temple's donation coffers.

Speaking to reporters here, Uddhav, son of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, accused the BJP of 'treason' for looting the Ayodhya Ram temple's donation box while playing with people's sentiments and faith.

He raised questions regarding the misuse of donations given by devotees and claimed that this very money is being used to fuel divisive politics in the country.

Uddhav appeal to all Hindus to gather in Dadar area on July 5 at 4 PM to protest the alleged loot in the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya while launching the 'Ram Raksha Andolan'.

"The Ram temple is not merely a religious issue; it is a matter of faith for millions of Hindus. No one should play with this faith," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo demanded that the truth regarding the funds collected for the Ram temple be revealed to the public,.

Hitting out at the BJP, Uddhav said, "At one time, (former Prime Minister Narendra Modi) Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said, 'Now, Hindus will not suffer blows'. Today, I will simply say this: 'Now, Hindus will not forgive.'"

"Those who have engaged in politics in the name of Lord Ram must now answer to the people. People made donations out of faith for the Ram Temple, but doubts have now arisen regarding these funds," he said.