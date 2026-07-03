Ram Temple Donation Row | Uddhav Thackeray Launches 'Ram Raksha Andolan'; Seeks Support Of 'All Hindus'
Uddhav raised questions regarding the misuse of donations given by devotees for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday alleged that the politics of division in India is being fueled by looting the Ram temple's donation coffers.
Speaking to reporters here, Uddhav, son of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, accused the BJP of 'treason' for looting the Ayodhya Ram temple's donation box while playing with people's sentiments and faith.
He raised questions regarding the misuse of donations given by devotees and claimed that this very money is being used to fuel divisive politics in the country.
Uddhav appeal to all Hindus to gather in Dadar area on July 5 at 4 PM to protest the alleged loot in the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya while launching the 'Ram Raksha Andolan'.
"The Ram temple is not merely a religious issue; it is a matter of faith for millions of Hindus. No one should play with this faith," he said.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo demanded that the truth regarding the funds collected for the Ram temple be revealed to the public,.
Hitting out at the BJP, Uddhav said, "At one time, (former Prime Minister Narendra Modi) Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said, 'Now, Hindus will not suffer blows'. Today, I will simply say this: 'Now, Hindus will not forgive.'"
"Those who have engaged in politics in the name of Lord Ram must now answer to the people. People made donations out of faith for the Ram Temple, but doubts have now arisen regarding these funds," he said.
He recalled the significant participation of Shiv Sainiks in the Ram Mandir movement.
"Many Hindus waged a fierce struggle during that era. The BJP capitalised on those sentiments for political gain, yet today, questions have arisen regarding that very Ram Mandir. However, we will not let the efforts of the many who toiled for the temple go in vain," he said.
The former Maharashtra Chief Minister clarified that this struggle is aimed at safeguarding the faith of Lord Ram devotees.
"A robbery has been committed against the Ram Mandir's treasury; Hindus will not rest until those responsible are shown their place. This protest is organised for that very purpose. We will reciting the Ram Raksha and Hanuman Stotra," he added.
Later, the BJP hit back at Thackeray, terming the protest as "anti-Hindu". Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane said, "Uddhav Thackeray, who is staging the protest drama no longer has any connection to Lord Shri Ram or the Hindu religion."
"They have undergone a 'political conversion'; they are maligning the Ram Mandir and the concept of a Hindu nation solely to please their 'Abba' (father) sitting in Pakistan," said Rane, Minister for Fisheries and Port Development.
"The man who—while serving as Chief Minister—organised 'Azaan' competitions and imposed bans on Hindu festivals—that 'Uddhav-ul-Haq'—should not be speaking about the Hindu religion now," charged Rane.
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