ETV Bharat / state

Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Submits Status Report To SC In Sealed Cover

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed its status report in a sealed cover before the Supreme Court on the alleged financial irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which administers the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on Monday. The petitions include a writ petition filed by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami, a criminal writ petition filed by petitioner-in-person Ajay Kumar Rai, a separate plea moved by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, and another petition filed by Hindu Dharma Parishad.

The petitions seek a court-monitored investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The plea filed by advocate Goswami seeks preservation of records and evidence relating to donations and greater transparency in the administration of temple offerings.

Singh has sought the transfer of the ongoing investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the direct monitoring of the Supreme Court, the appointment of a temporary court-monitored oversight committee, preservation of financial records, a comprehensive forensic audit, and publication of audited financial statements and donation logs on the official website of the trust.