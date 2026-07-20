Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Submits Status Report To SC In Sealed Cover
A CJI-led bench is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in the handling of donations.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed its status report in a sealed cover before the Supreme Court on the alleged financial irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which administers the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on Monday. The petitions include a writ petition filed by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami, a criminal writ petition filed by petitioner-in-person Ajay Kumar Rai, a separate plea moved by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, and another petition filed by Hindu Dharma Parishad.
The petitions seek a court-monitored investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The plea filed by advocate Goswami seeks preservation of records and evidence relating to donations and greater transparency in the administration of temple offerings.
Singh has sought the transfer of the ongoing investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the direct monitoring of the Supreme Court, the appointment of a temporary court-monitored oversight committee, preservation of financial records, a comprehensive forensic audit, and publication of audited financial statements and donation logs on the official website of the trust.
While issuing notice in the matter, the bench had directed the SIT to place its status report before the apex court. "Since it is averred in some of the writ petitions that some FIRs have already been registered and an SIT has been constituted to investigate the matter, we direct the SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report before this Court. The status report shall also give full particulars of the composition of SIT," it had ordered on July 13.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, had informed the bench that the SIT's status report would be placed before the apex court in a sealed cover.
When the petitioners requested that a copy of the status report also be furnished to them, Mehta opposed the plea, saying the investigation was still in progress. "We will see later. It's an ongoing investigation. You know the law. We have passed an order," the bench had observed, declining the request.
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