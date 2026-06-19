ETV Bharat / state

Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Questions Top Trust Officials, CM Yogi To Visit Ayodhya Today

Ayodhya/Lucknow/Bareilly: The investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to donations received at the Ram Temple has intensified ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Ayodhya today, on Friday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday conducted extensive questioning of two senior officials associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with the proceedings reportedly videographed.

The SIT reached the Ram Temple complex and recorded statements of key functionaries. Investigators also re-examined income and expenditure records, audit documents, donation accounts, bank transactions and expenditure details linked to temple funds.

Sources said the SIT has prepared a comprehensive investigation file containing details of donations received, their utilisation, banking transactions, documents related to suspected irregularities, and names of individuals under scrutiny.

Possibility Of Changes In Trust Structure

Sources indicated that the probe has uncovered certain serious irregularities, leading to speculation about possible changes within the trust. Discussions are also underway regarding the appointment of an IAS officer as a special executive officer for temple administration.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions following the Ayodhya verdict. Sources claim that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is closely monitoring developments, and any future decision on the trust's restructuring may depend on the SIT's final report.

CM Yogi's Ayodhya Visit