Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Questions Top Trust Officials, CM Yogi To Visit Ayodhya Today
SIT questioned key Ram Temple Trust officials, examined financial records and donation accounts, while political sparring intensified over alleged irregularities.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Ayodhya/Lucknow/Bareilly: The investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to donations received at the Ram Temple has intensified ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Ayodhya today, on Friday.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday conducted extensive questioning of two senior officials associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with the proceedings reportedly videographed.
The SIT reached the Ram Temple complex and recorded statements of key functionaries. Investigators also re-examined income and expenditure records, audit documents, donation accounts, bank transactions and expenditure details linked to temple funds.
Sources said the SIT has prepared a comprehensive investigation file containing details of donations received, their utilisation, banking transactions, documents related to suspected irregularities, and names of individuals under scrutiny.
Possibility Of Changes In Trust Structure
Sources indicated that the probe has uncovered certain serious irregularities, leading to speculation about possible changes within the trust. Discussions are also underway regarding the appointment of an IAS officer as a special executive officer for temple administration.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions following the Ayodhya verdict. Sources claim that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is closely monitoring developments, and any future decision on the trust's restructuring may depend on the SIT's final report.
CM Yogi's Ayodhya Visit
CM Yogi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Friday and offer prayers at Hanumangarhi and the Ram Temple. Sources said a senior trust functionary facing scrutiny has been advised to stay away from the CM's engagements and send a representative instead.
The Chief Minister may also seek a detailed briefing from SIT officials during his visit. Individuals connected with the ongoing investigation are reportedly not being permitted to remain present during the programme.
AAP Demands FIR And Arrests, BJP Urges Patience
In Lucknow, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Centre over alleged irregularities in donations. He said he has submitted a complaint to the Ayodhya police seeking registration of an FIR against trust officials and other accused persons.
Demanding immediate arrests, Singh alleged that evidence, CCTV footage, statements and recoveries have already emerged in the case. He also called for the dissolution of the trust if wrongdoing is established.
In Bareilly, BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said conclusions should not be drawn before the SIT completes its investigation. He asserted that strict action would be taken if any individual were found guilty after the probe.
Addressing reporters, Agrawal said the government remains committed to transparency and accountability and that the SIT report should be awaited before making judgments.
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