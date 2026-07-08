Ram Temple Donation Row: Accused Remanded To Police Custody
Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh will be interrogated regarding fresh evidence that emerged during the investigation. However, the police won't resort to the third-degree.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Ayodhya: The accused in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case — Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh — have been taken into police custody on Wednesday after a local court granted a 24-hour remand for further interrogation, official sources said.
Investigating Officer and Circle Officer (Ayodhya) Ashutosh Tiwari took the trio into custody from the district jail at around 7 am, following which they were taken for questioning, the sources said. The trio have been lodged in the district jail since June 26.
The accused will be interrogated regarding fresh evidence that has emerged during the investigation. Searches will be conducted at locations identified by the accused in an effort to recover cash and other articles allegedly linked to the case, police said.
The Special Court (Anti-Corruption) heard arguments virtually. Defence counsel Kul Shekhar Singh argued that Section 97 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) empowers the district magistrate to issue a search warrant against an accused.
"The items could be recovered based on the accused's information by obtaining a search warrant. The accused had not mentioned any location not known to the police, as they had already raided the homes," he added, requesting the court to reject the application for police remand.
In counterargument, the special public prosecutor said recovering the items would not be possible without physically visiting the accused's homes.
After hearing arguments from both sides and recording statements of the accused, the court ordered that the three be placed in police custody for interrogation and the recovery of the relevant items.
The order stipulates that the investigating officer must have the three accused medically examined before taking them into custody and again before admitting them to jail. If the three accused so desire, their counsel may observe the proceedings while maintaining a safe distance.
Furthermore, the police shall not resort to third-degree methods on the accused. "The investigating officer will take the three accused from the district jail into police custody for necessary interrogation and conduct recoveries based on information provided by them," the order states.
Avinash Shukla, whom the SIT has identified as the prime accused in the alleged racket, was the first accused to be taken on police remand earlier during the investigation.
Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of donations from the Ram temple in Ayodhya. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government is separately probing the case.
According to its preliminary findings, investigators have identified nearly 70 suspected instances of theft over 40 days and are examining the role of the accused as well as alleged procedural and security lapses in the temple's donation-counting system.
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