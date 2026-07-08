ETV Bharat / state

Ram Temple Donation Row: Accused Remanded To Police Custody

Ayodhya: The accused in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case — Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh — have been taken into police custody on Wednesday after a local court granted a 24-hour remand for further interrogation, official sources said.

Investigating Officer and Circle Officer (Ayodhya) Ashutosh Tiwari took the trio into custody from the district jail at around 7 am, following which they were taken for questioning, the sources said. The trio have been lodged in the district jail since June 26.

The accused will be interrogated regarding fresh evidence that has emerged during the investigation. Searches will be conducted at locations identified by the accused in an effort to recover cash and other articles allegedly linked to the case, police said.

The Special Court (Anti-Corruption) heard arguments virtually. Defence counsel Kul Shekhar Singh argued that Section 97 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) empowers the district magistrate to issue a search warrant against an accused.

"The items could be recovered based on the accused's information by obtaining a search warrant. The accused had not mentioned any location not known to the police, as they had already raided the homes," he added, requesting the court to reject the application for police remand.

In counterargument, the special public prosecutor said recovering the items would not be possible without physically visiting the accused's homes.