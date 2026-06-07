ETV Bharat / state

Ram Temple Donation Funds Missing, Claims Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that reports have emerged claiming that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram Temple were missing and urged the court to take cognisance of the matter. There was no immediate response from the temple trust or the Uttar Pradesh government on Yadav's remarks.

In a post on X, Yadav said the issue was "extremely sensitive" for devotees of Lord Ram across the world and described the situation as "highly embarrassing" for the temple trust. "It is very sensitive news for devotees of Lord Ram across the world that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple have been found missing," Yadav's post read in Hindi.