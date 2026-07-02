ETV Bharat / state

Ram Nivas Temple Head Levels Shrine Grab Charge Against Champat Rai; Akhilesh Seeks Probe

FILE - Champat Rai is seen at the under-construction Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple during a media tour, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in this file photo dated Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 ( PTI )

Lucknow: The head of a temple located adjacent to the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya on Thursday levelled serious allegations against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, claiming that "he and his gang" illegally grabbed control of the shrine through forged documents and that his complaints had been ignored by the authorities.

The allegations were made by Hari Shankar Safariwala, who identified himself as the panch pramukh of the centuries-old Ram Niwas temple in Ramkot, during a press conference addressed by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Safariwali attended the press conference with the former chief minister and Ayodhya ex-MLA Tej Narain Pandey to bring attention to his claims. Addressing reporters, Safariwala claimed that the Ram Niwas temple is located directly next to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and is managed by a panch committee, which has appointed a priest to oversee its operations.

Alleging a conspiracy to take over the temple, Safariwala claimed that "Champat Rai and his gang" prepared forged documents under the guise of a property agreement despite temples not being saleable properties.

"They prepared fake papers showing a deal worth Rs 5.80 crore and paid around Rs 60 lakh through banking channels to our appointed priest and his relatives," he alleged.