ETV Bharat / state

Ram Mandir 'Offerings Scam': SIT To Submit 150-Page Report To CM Yogi; Trust And Temple Functionaries Asked To Remain In Ayodhya

Devotees gather to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir during the fourth day of the ongoing Yajna rituals for Pratishtha Dwadashi Patotsav, in Ayodhya ( ANI )

Ayodhya: A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple is likely to submit its 150-page report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

The SIT instructed the temple trust and functionaries not to leave Ayodhya, according to temple sources who claimed that investigators found discrepancies in documentation of offerings like gold, silver and precious stones.

The SIT completed its preliminary investigation within seven days and arrived in Lucknow armed with the initial report.

The SIT was given a seven-day deadline to submit the preliminary report and a 15-day deadline for the final report. The findings of the investigation conducted so far have been compiled into a file, which could be handed over to the Chief Minister's Office at any moment.

The sources said one of the key findings of the SIT pertains to the records of gold and silver jewellery and other precious stones, including diamonds, offered by devotees to Lord Ram. According to them, investigators found discrepancies in the documentation and accounting of such offerings.

During the course of questioning, several office-bearers of the temple trust were unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the inventory, storage and accounting of gold, silver ornaments and other valuable items received as offerings, the sources claimed.

They alleged that major irregularities may have occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela period in January-February of 2025, when the temple witnessed an unprecedented influx of devotees.