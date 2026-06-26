Ram Temple Donation Case: General Secretary Champat Rai, Temple Trust Member Anil Mishra Step Down
Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, and Trust member Anil Mishra resigned from their position on Friday.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Ayodhya: Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, and Trust member Anil Mishra resigned on Friday amid allegations of embezzlement concerning donations to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, according to the state government sources.
Earlier in the day, eight persons named in an FIR over the donations scam were also arrested.
The FIR, lodged at the instance of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.
The controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple surfaced on June 7. The Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which submitted its preliminary report to the government on June 23.
An FIR was registered on the night of June 25 based on the SIT's recommendations, and Ayodhya police confirmed the arrests of the accused on Friday. The names of some of the accused had been circulating on social media ever since Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue on June 7, after which it snowballed into a major political controversy, with the VHP and the Aam Aadmi Party also demanding registration of a criminal case.
This is breaking news. Further details are awaited.