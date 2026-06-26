ETV Bharat / state

Ram Temple Donation Case: General Secretary Champat Rai, Temple Trust Member Anil Mishra Step Down

A view of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex, in Ayodhya on Monday, March 23, 2026. ( IANS )

Ayodhya: Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, and Trust member Anil Mishra resigned on Friday amid allegations of embezzlement concerning donations to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, according to the state government sources.

Earlier in the day, eight persons named in an FIR over the donations scam were also arrested.

The FIR, lodged at the instance of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.