ETV Bharat / state

Ram Mandir Donation Row: SIT Compiling Trust's Financial Records, Reveals Ayodhya ADM

Lucknow/Ayodhya: An official communication from the Ayodhya administration has indicated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations related to donations received by the Ram Temple Trust is currently collecting and examining records linked to the Trust's finances, bank accounts, land transactions and properties.

The development comes even as the SIT has submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government, with officials stating that the investigation remains ongoing and a final report is likely to be submitted within the next 10 to 15 days.

The letter, issued by the Office of the District Magistrate, Ayodhya, on June 23, 2026, by Indra Kant Dwivedi, Additional District Magistrate (Finance/Revenue), refers to a complaint submitted by BJP leader Rajneesh Singh and addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complaint sought complete details of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's income, expenditure, donations, bank accounts, land purchase and sale transactions and other assets since its inception.

In response to the request, the administration stated that an SIT inquiry was underway and that the relevant information was being compiled by the investigating team.

The letter said that the information sought was presently being collected as part of the SIT investigation and therefore could not be provided at this stage.

Preliminary Report Submitted To Government

Meanwhile, officials said the SIT submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday. The report was handed over by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.

Officials said the probe was continuing and further facts were still being gathered.

The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT on June 13, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, after allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram Temple surfaced in the public domain.