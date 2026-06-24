Ram Mandir Donation Row: SIT Compiling Trust's Financial Records, Reveals Ayodhya ADM
An Ayodhya administration letter revealed that the SIT is compiling records of the Ram Temple Trust while continuing its investigation into donations.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Lucknow/Ayodhya: An official communication from the Ayodhya administration has indicated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations related to donations received by the Ram Temple Trust is currently collecting and examining records linked to the Trust's finances, bank accounts, land transactions and properties.
The development comes even as the SIT has submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government, with officials stating that the investigation remains ongoing and a final report is likely to be submitted within the next 10 to 15 days.
The letter, issued by the Office of the District Magistrate, Ayodhya, on June 23, 2026, by Indra Kant Dwivedi, Additional District Magistrate (Finance/Revenue), refers to a complaint submitted by BJP leader Rajneesh Singh and addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The complaint sought complete details of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's income, expenditure, donations, bank accounts, land purchase and sale transactions and other assets since its inception.
In response to the request, the administration stated that an SIT inquiry was underway and that the relevant information was being compiled by the investigating team.
The letter said that the information sought was presently being collected as part of the SIT investigation and therefore could not be provided at this stage.
Preliminary Report Submitted To Government
Meanwhile, officials said the SIT submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday. The report was handed over by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.
Officials said the probe was continuing and further facts were still being gathered.
The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT on June 13, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, after allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram Temple surfaced in the public domain.
Final Report Likely In 10-15 Days
Speaking to PTI, after submitting the preliminary report, Pant said the SIT was working to complete its inquiry and submit the final report soon.
"Based on the information that has come to light so far and the facts available to us, we have submitted the first report today. This is only the preliminary report and the final report will be submitted after some time," Pant said.
He added that the report was confidential and that he was not authorised to disclose its findings at this stage.
When asked whether the SIT would revisit Ayodhya as part of the ongoing investigation, Pant said, "Of course, we will do that as per requirement."
Political Row Over Donation Allegations
The controversy gained momentum after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on June 7, cited reports alleging that crores of rupees received as donations to the Ram Temple were missing.
Demanding transparency in the investigation, Yadav had urged the courts to take cognisance of the matter and sought daily briefings on the SIT probe.
He also alleged that public confidence in the investigation process had been weakened by what he described as widespread corruption under the BJP government.
The SIT's final report is now expected to be closely watched as it examines allegations linked to donations and financial transactions associated with the Ram Temple Trust.
Also Read:
- Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donations Row: SIT Submits Preliminary Findings Before Yogi Govt; Final Report Likely In 10-15 Days
- Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row Triggers Political Storm As BJP High Command Closely Monitors SIT Probe
- Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Donations Scam' Reaches Supreme Court; Plea Demands FIR, CBI-Led Probe