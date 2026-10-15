ETV Bharat / state

Ram Lalla's Clothes To Be Stitched In Ayodhya, Fabric To Be Sourced From Surat

Ram Lalla's idol at Shri Ram Mandir ( ETV Bharat )

Ayodhya: Clothes for the idol of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Mandir will now be stitched in Ayodhya.

While velvet, silk and other fabrics are being brought in Surat in Gujarat after the approval of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, under the new arrangement, clothes for Ram Lalla will be stitched in Ayodhya in different designs and colours for all seven days of the week.

Before the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, tailor Shankar Lal Pahadi was responsible for making Ram Lalla's clothes. Subsequently, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust changed the arrangement. Clothes designed by renowned designer Manish Tripathy were made in Delhi and delivered daily to Ayodhya. However, the Trust discontinued the arrangement for reasons unknown, after which new options for making the clothes were considered. Under the new arrangement, Ram Lalla's clothes are now being sewn in Ayodhya. Pahadi said the work on sewing Ram Lalla's clothes has been going on for the last one week. "However, the Trust has not yet announced any specific arrangements for the work. If I get the opportunity to serve Ram Lalla, I will certainly offer my services," he said.