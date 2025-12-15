Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Stalwart Ram Vilas Vedanti Passes Away At 67
He was the BJP MP from Pratapgarh in 1996 and 1998. Controversy never left him, as the order to demolish Babri Masjid came from him.
Ayodhya: Former MP Ram Vilas Das Vedanti, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, passed away on Monday at 67 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. He was admitted following a deterioration in his health condition on Sunday. His mortal remains will be brought to Ayodhya, the epicentre of the movement, where the last rites will be performed with full religious rituals. His death marks the closure of an important chapter in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
Vedanti led a life full of struggle and was dedicated to the cause of Sanatana Dharma. His significant contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi is visible in the form of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. His passing away is considered a great loss for the Sanatana Dharma movement. The BJP believes his life will continue to inspire future movements of Sanatana Dharma.
Vedanti was in Rewa to narrate Ramkatha (stories of Lord Rama) when his health deteriorated. Born on October 7, 1958, he has been an active Hindu religious leader since the beginning. He was associated with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and was among the leading warriors of the Ram Janmabhoomi liberation movement. From the 1980s onward, he led a nationwide campaign to build the Ram Temple. Vedanti was a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and was associated with the Ram Vaidehi Temple Dharamshala in Ayodhya.
December 6, 1992, was a landmark day in the chequered history of the Ram Temple movement. His role in the demolition of the Babri Masjid has remained controversial, as he publicly admitted that he had ordered the demolition of the structure, and millions of Karsevaks together brought it down. This statement kicked up controversy, but for the devotees of Lord Rama, he turned out to be a hero. He was named an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, although all were later acquitted.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described his death as an irreparable loss. "The passing of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan's key pillar, former MP, and revered saint of Vashishtha Ashram at Shri Ayodhya Dham, Dr Ramvilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj, to Goloka is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world and Sanatan culture. Humble tribute to him! His departure marks the end of an era," he wrote on X.
"His life of sacrifice, dedicated to the service of religion, society, and nation, is an inspiration to us all. We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow strength upon the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" he added to the post.
UP BJP spokesperson Ashok Pandey said Vedanti was also active in politics. He was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Pratapgarh parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket in 1996 and 1998. He benefited greatly from the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and had defended Lal Krishna Advani and other BJP leaders, saying they had no role in the demolition.
Senior journalist and political analyst Umashankar Dubey said controversies never ceased in Vedanti's life. He was outspoken and never compromised on the issue of the Ram Temple. He considered the Supreme Court's decision in 2019 and the consecration of the Ram Temple in 2024 as the fulfilment of his life's greatest dream.
He considered the consecration of the temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the fulfilment of two major resolutions of his life. Even in his last days, he was active in narrating the Ram Katha and preaching religious discourses. He fell ill during one such discourse in Rewa, and the air ambulance was unable to land due to fog.
A few months back, Vedanti had praised Modi's 11-year tenure as PM and expressed confidence in his continued leadership. "We believe Prime Minister Modi will continue to serve the nation for another 11 years," he had said, while sharing his vision for the future.
His demise has been widely mourned by religious leaders, political figures and followers, who remember him for his lifelong commitment to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and public life.
