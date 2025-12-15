ETV Bharat / state

Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Stalwart Ram Vilas Vedanti Passes Away At 67

Ayodhya: Former MP Ram Vilas Das Vedanti, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, passed away on Monday at 67 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. He was admitted following a deterioration in his health condition on Sunday. His mortal remains will be brought to Ayodhya, the epicentre of the movement, where the last rites will be performed with full religious rituals. His death marks the closure of an important chapter in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Vedanti led a life full of struggle and was dedicated to the cause of Sanatana Dharma. His significant contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi is visible in the form of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. His passing away is considered a great loss for the Sanatana Dharma movement. The BJP believes his life will continue to inspire future movements of Sanatana Dharma.

Vedanti was in Rewa to narrate Ramkatha (stories of Lord Rama) when his health deteriorated. Born on October 7, 1958, he has been an active Hindu religious leader since the beginning. He was associated with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and was among the leading warriors of the Ram Janmabhoomi liberation movement. From the 1980s onward, he led a nationwide campaign to build the Ram Temple. Vedanti was a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and was associated with the Ram Vaidehi Temple Dharamshala in Ayodhya.

December 6, 1992, was a landmark day in the chequered history of the Ram Temple movement. His role in the demolition of the Babri Masjid has remained controversial, as he publicly admitted that he had ordered the demolition of the structure, and millions of Karsevaks together brought it down. This statement kicked up controversy, but for the devotees of Lord Rama, he turned out to be a hero. He was named an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, although all were later acquitted.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described his death as an irreparable loss. "The passing of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan's key pillar, former MP, and revered saint of Vashishtha Ashram at Shri Ayodhya Dham, Dr Ramvilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj, to Goloka is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world and Sanatan culture. Humble tribute to him! His departure marks the end of an era," he wrote on X.