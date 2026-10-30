ETV Bharat / state

Samajwadi Party Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav Alleges Manipulation Of Voter Rolls, UP CEO Seeks Specific Complaints

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday alleged that officials involved in the ongoing electoral roll revision in Uttar Pradesh were colluding with BJP workers to delete votes of SP supporters and add those of the ruling party.

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that some Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were handing over their login IDs and passwords to people deputed by the BJP, who were allegedly working with Booth Level Revision Coordinators (VRCs) to manipulate voter lists.

"Now, only those officers are being posted as SDMs in Uttar Pradesh who hand over their IDs and passwords to a BJP-deputed worker. These BJP workers sit with VRCs and work to delete SP votes and add BJP votes. This is because the OTP is received on the ID and password held by the BJP person. The same person gives the approval," he alleged.

The senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP further claimed that under the alleged conspiracy, a target had been set to delete around 10,000 votes of SP supporters in every Assembly constituency.

"The Election Commission should take cognisance of this and initiate punitive action against the officers found guilty," he said. Responding to the allegations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa sought specific details to enable an inquiry.