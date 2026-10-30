Samajwadi Party Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav Alleges Manipulation Of Voter Rolls, UP CEO Seeks Specific Complaints
Yadav claimed that under an alleged conspiracy, a target had been set to delete around 10,000 votes of SP supporters in every Assembly constituency.
By PTI
Published : October 30, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday alleged that officials involved in the ongoing electoral roll revision in Uttar Pradesh were colluding with BJP workers to delete votes of SP supporters and add those of the ruling party.
In a post on X, Yadav alleged that some Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were handing over their login IDs and passwords to people deputed by the BJP, who were allegedly working with Booth Level Revision Coordinators (VRCs) to manipulate voter lists.
उत्तर प्रदेश में अब वे अधिकारी ही एसडीएम पोस्ट किए जा रहे हैं जो अपना आईडी पासवर्ड बीजेपी द्वारा डिप्यूटेड किसी कार्यकर्ता को दे देते हैं । ये बीजेपी का कार्यकर्ता वीआरसी के साथ बैठ कर सपा के वोटों को काटने और बीजेपी के वोटों को जोड़ने का कार्य कर रहे हैं । क्योंकि ओटीपी उसी आईडी पासवर्ड पर आता है जो बीजेपी के किसी व्यक्ति के पास है । वही ओके कर देता है । इस साजिश के तहत हर विधान सभा क्षेत्र में लगभग १० हज़ार सपा समर्थकों के वोट काटने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है । निर्वाचन आयोग इसका संज्ञान लेकर दोषी अधिकारियों के ख़िलाफ़ दंडात्मक कार्यवाही करे ।@ECISVEEP— Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav (@proframgopalya1) October 30, 2026
"Now, only those officers are being posted as SDMs in Uttar Pradesh who hand over their IDs and passwords to a BJP-deputed worker. These BJP workers sit with VRCs and work to delete SP votes and add BJP votes. This is because the OTP is received on the ID and password held by the BJP person. The same person gives the approval," he alleged.
The senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP further claimed that under the alleged conspiracy, a target had been set to delete around 10,000 votes of SP supporters in every Assembly constituency.
"The Election Commission should take cognisance of this and initiate punitive action against the officers found guilty," he said. Responding to the allegations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa sought specific details to enable an inquiry.
"With reference to the post quoted above, you are requested to kindly inform us if there is any such complaint or suspicion regarding the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of even a single Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. An inquiry will be conducted promptly, and effective action will be taken," the CEO UP posted on X.
The main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh has accused the Election Commission of "irregularities" and "wrongdoings" in election-related processes to favour the ruling BJP in the state, which is set for assembly polls early next year. The election office, however, has denied the charges.
Also Read: