ETV Bharat / state

Rakshak Morcha Objects To Ambedkar's Portrait In Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gallery, Warns Of Protest

Advocate Anil Mishra, patron of the Rakshak Morcha. ( ETV Bharat )

Gwalior/Bhopal: Ahead of the inauguration of a 'Constitution Gallery' in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, scheduled for Constitution Day on November 26, the Rakshak Morcha has objected to the inclusion of a portrait of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Advocate Anil Mishra — patron of the Rakshak Morcha and former president of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Gwalior — has also warned of launching a protest.

"While creating a gallery is a positive initiative, the very concept of Constitution Day has lost its original intent. When the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar was celebrated, the day was designated as Law Day. Regardless of whether it is called Constitution Day or Law Day, if a Constitution Gallery is being inaugurated in the Legislative Assembly, it should feature individuals from Madhya Pradesh," he stated at a press conference in Gwalior on Wednesday. Expressing strong objection to the inclusion of Dr Ambedkar's portrait, he said that if the portrait of someone from outside Madhya Pradesh must be included, then priority should be given to a portrait or statue of Dr Rajendra Prasad, the President of the Constituent Assembly; the next preference to Sir BN Rau, who travelled to 16 countries to prepare the draft of the Constitution.