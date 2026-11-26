Rakshak Morcha Objects To Ambedkar's Portrait In Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gallery, Warns Of Protest
Ex-Bar association president advocate Anil Mishra said portraits of 17 representatives of six princely states to the Constituent Assembly should be installed at the gallery.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Gwalior/Bhopal: Ahead of the inauguration of a 'Constitution Gallery' in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, scheduled for Constitution Day on November 26, the Rakshak Morcha has objected to the inclusion of a portrait of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.
Advocate Anil Mishra — patron of the Rakshak Morcha and former president of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Gwalior — has also warned of launching a protest.
"While creating a gallery is a positive initiative, the very concept of Constitution Day has lost its original intent. When the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar was celebrated, the day was designated as Law Day. Regardless of whether it is called Constitution Day or Law Day, if a Constitution Gallery is being inaugurated in the Legislative Assembly, it should feature individuals from Madhya Pradesh," he stated at a press conference in Gwalior on Wednesday.
Expressing strong objection to the inclusion of Dr Ambedkar's portrait, he said that if the portrait of someone from outside Madhya Pradesh must be included, then priority should be given to a portrait or statue of Dr Rajendra Prasad, the President of the Constituent Assembly; the next preference to Sir BN Rau, who travelled to 16 countries to prepare the draft of the Constitution.
Mishra further stated that when the process of drafting the Constitution was underway, the state of Madhya Pradesh did not exist. "At that time, 17 individuals, representing six princely states, were granted representation. Photographs of these 17 individuals should be displayed with due respect in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly," he added.
He said people talk nonsense by constantly referring to him as Ambedkar, which is a misuse. "Why do people feel ashamed to use his original name — Bhim Rao Sakpal? Why does anyone feel embarrassed to use his original name?" he asked.
He warned that if their demands are not met, they will resort to protests and agitation, and will gherao the Assembly. "If things go too far, we will remove such statues entirely and replace them with a statue of the true architect of the Constitution, Sir Rau," Mishra said.
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