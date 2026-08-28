Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Ties Rakhis To Underprivileged Children, Assures Them Of Providing Education And Basic Amenities
CM Rekha Gupta asked the children about their dreams and one girl was prompt enough to say her dream is to become a CM someday.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
New Delhi: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated the festival symbolising the sacred love and unwavering faith of brother and sister on Friday morning with the children of Jan Seva Sadan.
The kids were welcomed to her official residence, during which they tied Rakhi on her wrist.
Dreaming big
When Gupta asked the girls what their dream was, the girl sitting next to her exclaimed, "I want to be like you." Gupta laughed and the kids around became emotional. This event was not just a celebration of a festival, but also brought a new ray of hope in the lives of these children living on the periphery of the society.
While the CM tied rakhis on the wrists of these children, they all wore a smile. Gupta interacted with these children with utmost affection, fed them sweets and interacted warmly. During this interaction, the CM spoke about supporting their education and personal aspirations. The children too interacted enthusiastically.
Gupta said, "The affection of these children is no less than a big blessing. The real happiness of festivals lies only when every section of the society, especially the destitute children, get to become equal participants in this joy."
Focus on dreams
For once it was visible, Gupta had set aside all formalities and she sat along with the children and mingled with them with ease. She interacted with each child and asked them about their dreams, their daily routines and their preferences. Children also enthusiastically shared they wanted to become doctors, engineers and teachers. Seeing the confidence on their faces, Gupta encouraged them. She assured them, "No matter the circumstances, Delhi Government stands with you all, wholeheartedly in helping you fulfill your dreams."
Delhi Govt is committed to providing education
On this occasion, CM Gupta said, "Every child has equal right to tread ahead in life and no child should be deprived of their dreams just because of lack of resources. Delhi government is preparing special plans for the all-round development of these children and to provide them with quality education, health and a bright future."
Gupta further directed the officials to take concrete steps to ensure these children avail education and basic needs. She assured the children, her government will take efforts to bring positive changes in their lives to help them become self-reliant and empowered citizens of the society.
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