ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Ties Rakhis To Underprivileged Children, Assures Them Of Providing Education And Basic Amenities

New Delhi: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated the festival symbolising the sacred love and unwavering faith of brother and sister on Friday morning with the children of Jan Seva Sadan.

The kids were welcomed to her official residence, during which they tied Rakhi on her wrist.

Dreaming big

When Gupta asked the girls what their dream was, the girl sitting next to her exclaimed, "I want to be like you." Gupta laughed and the kids around became emotional. This event was not just a celebration of a festival, but also brought a new ray of hope in the lives of these children living on the periphery of the society.

While the CM tied rakhis on the wrists of these children, they all wore a smile. Gupta interacted with these children with utmost affection, fed them sweets and interacted warmly. During this interaction, the CM spoke about supporting their education and personal aspirations. The children too interacted enthusiastically.

Gupta said, "The affection of these children is no less than a big blessing. The real happiness of festivals lies only when every section of the society, especially the destitute children, get to become equal participants in this joy."