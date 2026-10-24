Rakesh Tikait Urges Jhota's Family To Perform Last Rites; Calls For Action Against Drug Menace
The farmer leader said drug-related concerns extend beyond Punjab, urging authorities to address the reported movement of intoxicating capsules into Uttar Pradesh.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Mansa: A protest continued in Mansa in Punjab on Saturday as the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota demanded justice over his killing on October 13.
Rakesh Tikait, a national leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), visited Mansa and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. The farmer leader appealed to Jhota's family to get a post-mortem examination conducted so that his last rites could be performed.
"A post-mortem examination of Parvinder Singh Jhota should be conducted so that his last rites can be performed," Tikait said.
Tikait also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that he had visited Jhota's family with the approaching elections in mind. He said Shah had not expressed regret over the deaths of more than 750 farmers during the protest against the controversial farm laws.
"Home Minister Amit Shah visited Parvinder Jhota's family with an eye on the approaching elections, but he has not even expressed regret over the more than 750 farmers who were martyred during the protest against the black farm laws. The family should perform the last rites without further delay and without getting drawn into political matters," Tikait said.
Tikait Calls For Action Against Drug Menace
Tikait said drug-related concerns extended beyond Punjab, pointing to the reported movement of intoxicating capsules from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh. He urged state and central governments to act immediately to address the problem.
"Intoxicating capsules made in Punjab have reached Uttar Pradesh, and governments must pay immediate attention to this. The Punjab government should bring the drug menace under control. If Punjab itself becomes ill, whom will you rule? Drugs are coming through Gujarat and Nepal, and the Central Government should also pay attention to this," Tikait said.
How Was Parvinder Singh Jhota Killed?
Jhota was shot dead on October 13 by Ashwani Kumar, the owner of a medical store on Bathinda Road in Mansa district, according to the supplied account.
Jhota had gone to the medical store and accused its owner of selling intoxicating capsules. A video was also being recorded during the confrontation. Following an argument, the medical store owner allegedly fired three shots at Jhota. The incident was recorded live, and Jhota was taken to Mansa Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Jhota was a well-known anti-drug activist from Mansa district in Punjab. He is survived by his wife, elderly parents and two children.
A freestyle kabaddi player, Jhota later shifted his focus to anti-drug work. He formed an "Anti-Drug Task Force" and would reportedly apprehend people suspected of drug smuggling before handing them over to the police.
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