ETV Bharat / state

Rakesh Tikait Urges Jhota's Family To Perform Last Rites; Calls For Action Against Drug Menace

Mansa: A protest continued in Mansa in Punjab on Saturday as the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota demanded justice over his killing on October 13.

Rakesh Tikait, a national leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), visited Mansa and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. The farmer leader appealed to Jhota's family to get a post-mortem examination conducted so that his last rites could be performed.

"A post-mortem examination of Parvinder Singh Jhota should be conducted so that his last rites can be performed," Tikait said.

Tikait also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that he had visited Jhota's family with the approaching elections in mind. He said Shah had not expressed regret over the deaths of more than 750 farmers during the protest against the controversial farm laws.

"Home Minister Amit Shah visited Parvinder Jhota's family with an eye on the approaching elections, but he has not even expressed regret over the more than 750 farmers who were martyred during the protest against the black farm laws. The family should perform the last rites without further delay and without getting drawn into political matters," Tikait said.

Tikait Calls For Action Against Drug Menace

Tikait said drug-related concerns extended beyond Punjab, pointing to the reported movement of intoxicating capsules from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh. He urged state and central governments to act immediately to address the problem.