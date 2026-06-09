ETV Bharat / state

Rajya Sabha Polls: Setback For Congress As Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination From MP Rejected

Congress nominee Meenakshi Natarajan file her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, at the state assembly, in Bhopal on Monday. AICC General Secretary and State In-charge Harish Chaudhary, Congress State President Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also present. ( ANI )

Bhopal: In a major setback for the Congress, its candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination form for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh was rejected after it was found that information about a case had been concealed in her affidavit, an official said on Tuesday.

The move came after the BJP alleged that Natarajan had withheld crucial information in the nomination papers. It lodged a formal objection with election officials in this regard. The party claimed that vital information had been concealed, constituting a violation of electoral rules. The saffron party alleged that Natarajan had deliberately omitted details about a case pending against her in a Telangana court and sought cancellation of her candidature.

Natarajan is a close associate of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The seat was vacated by senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

Earlier in the day, the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party was preparing to send its MLAs from the state to a resort in Bengaluru. Reacting strongly to the development, Congress leader and MP KC Venugopal dubbed it as "a blatant attempt by the BJP to destroy the democratic process in a clandestine manner."

In a post on X, Venugopal, who hails from Kerala, said, "Rejecting Meenakshi Natarajan ji’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha is a blatant attempt by the BJP to destroy the democratic process in a clandestine manner. The allegation of any error or non-disclosure in her nomination is complete humbug and a desperate attempt to snatch a seat from the INC."

"They stooped so low as to reject her nomination when they realised that their dirty tricks to compromise our INC MLAs is going to fail. This shows the BJP’s hollow commitment to the Constitution and democracy. At every step of the way, they are hell-bent on Vote Chori - one way or another. We will not take this daylight robbery of democracy lying down, and will fight this legally as well as politically on the streets tooth-and-nail," added Venugopal.