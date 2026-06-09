Rajya Sabha Polls: Setback For Congress As Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination From MP Rejected
In its complaint, BJP alleged that Meenakshi Natarajan concealed details of a pending Telangana court case in her election affidavit.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST|
Updated : June 9, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Bhopal: In a major setback for the Congress, its candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination form for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh was rejected after it was found that information about a case had been concealed in her affidavit, an official said on Tuesday.
The move came after the BJP alleged that Natarajan had withheld crucial information in the nomination papers. It lodged a formal objection with election officials in this regard. The party claimed that vital information had been concealed, constituting a violation of electoral rules. The saffron party alleged that Natarajan had deliberately omitted details about a case pending against her in a Telangana court and sought cancellation of her candidature.
Natarajan is a close associate of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The seat was vacated by senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.
Earlier in the day, the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party was preparing to send its MLAs from the state to a resort in Bengaluru. Reacting strongly to the development, Congress leader and MP KC Venugopal dubbed it as "a blatant attempt by the BJP to destroy the democratic process in a clandestine manner."
In a post on X, Venugopal, who hails from Kerala, said, "Rejecting Meenakshi Natarajan ji’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha is a blatant attempt by the BJP to destroy the democratic process in a clandestine manner. The allegation of any error or non-disclosure in her nomination is complete humbug and a desperate attempt to snatch a seat from the INC."
"They stooped so low as to reject her nomination when they realised that their dirty tricks to compromise our INC MLAs is going to fail. This shows the BJP’s hollow commitment to the Constitution and democracy. At every step of the way, they are hell-bent on Vote Chori - one way or another. We will not take this daylight robbery of democracy lying down, and will fight this legally as well as politically on the streets tooth-and-nail," added Venugopal.
Rejecting Smt. Meenakshi Natarajan ji’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha is a blatant attempt by the BJP to destroy the democratic process in a clandestine manner. The allegation of any error or non-disclosure in her nomination is complete humbug and a desperate attempt to snatch a…— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 9, 2026
Sources said that the grand old party had sought time from the Election Commission of India (ECI) this evening in the wake of rejection of Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha. ECI sources told ETV Bharat that the ECI is likely to meet a delegation from Congress at 12 PM tomorrow.
During the hearing of the matter, leaders from both parties gathered at the Assembly premises that turned into a political battleground amid heated exchanges between both party MLAs, senior leaders and ministers. Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Singh claimed that the Congress withheld crucial information that should not have been concealed.
In response, the Congress hit back, dismissing the BJP's objection as a politically motivated manoeuvre. Congress leaders dismissed BJP's allegations, terming it a political conspiracy.
Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria questioned why the media was being barred from entering the premises and alleged that the BJP was attempting to get the nomination cancelled as it had realised it could not succeed in the political contest.
The BJP has nominated national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Madhya Pradesh unit secretary Rajneesh Agrawal, and Mahesh Kevat for the three seats.
The BJP has 164 MLAs while the Congress has 64, with one seat held by the Bharat Adivasi Party and another vacant. While a candidate needs 58 first-preference votes to win a seat, the BJP's strength comfortably secures two seats with around 116 votes, leaving surplus votes that fall short of the threshold for the third by roughly ten.
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