Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP Names Manmohan Samal And Sujeet Kumar From Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the names of two candidates from Odisha for the upcoming 2026 Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

According to a press release issued by the party’s Central Parliamentary Board, Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar have been nominated as BJP candidates from Odisha.

Manmohan Samal: State BJP Chief And Veteran Leader

Manmohan Samal is currently serving as the Odisha BJP state president. He has been associated with the party organisation for a long time and has played a key role in strengthening the party at the grassroots level. He has previously served as an MLA and as a minister in the state government. Known for his organisational skills and party loyalty, Samal is a prominent political figure in the state.

Sujeet Kumar: Influential Leader With Parliamentary Experience

Sujeet Kumar is regarded as a young and influential leader from Odisha. He has previously served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and raised several Odisha-related issues in Parliament. He has a deep connection to the Kalahandi region and entered politics after a legal career. Kumar has been actively involved in party policies and national issues. He was previously nominated to the Rajya Sabha as a BJD candidate.

Political Buzz Intensifies in Odisha