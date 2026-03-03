Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP Names Manmohan Samal And Sujeet Kumar From Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the names of two candidates from Odisha for the upcoming 2026 Rajya Sabha biennial elections.
According to a press release issued by the party’s Central Parliamentary Board, Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar have been nominated as BJP candidates from Odisha.
Manmohan Samal: State BJP Chief And Veteran Leader
Manmohan Samal is currently serving as the Odisha BJP state president. He has been associated with the party organisation for a long time and has played a key role in strengthening the party at the grassroots level. He has previously served as an MLA and as a minister in the state government. Known for his organisational skills and party loyalty, Samal is a prominent political figure in the state.
Sujeet Kumar: Influential Leader With Parliamentary Experience
Sujeet Kumar is regarded as a young and influential leader from Odisha. He has previously served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and raised several Odisha-related issues in Parliament. He has a deep connection to the Kalahandi region and entered politics after a legal career. Kumar has been actively involved in party policies and national issues. He was previously nominated to the Rajya Sabha as a BJD candidate.
Political Buzz Intensifies in Odisha
Following the BJP’s announcement, political discussions have intensified in the state. The party has placed its trust in these two experienced leaders for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
The Rajya Sabha election will be held on March 16. The last date for filing nominations is March 5. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 6, and the last date for withdrawal is March 9. Voting will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm on March 16, and counting will take place the same afternoon.
Nomination Filing And Seat Arithmetic
BJP candidates will file their nominations on March 5, and party MLAs have been instructed to remain present during the filing process. Elections will be held for four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha.
Earlier, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had already announced two Rajya Sabha candidates. BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik approved the names of Santanu Mishra and Dr Datteshwar Hota. Dr Hota, the common candidate of the BJD and Congress for the Rajya Sabha, has met Congress MLAs in Bhubaneswar seeking their support.
For the fourth seat, the numbers remain tight. While the BJD has 48 MLAs and the Congress has 14, they may need additional support to secure the fourth seat.
Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to win two seats. With Santanu Mishra’s candidature, the BJD is expected to secure one seat. Dr Hota’s victory will depend on securing votes from other parties or independent MLAs.
