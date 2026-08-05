ETV Bharat / state

Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejection: MP High Court Issues Notice to ECI, Elected MPs on Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea

Jabalpur: Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan filed a petition in the High Court challenging the rejection of her nomination for the Rajya Sabha. A single bench of the High Court, presided over by Justice BP Sharma, heard the petition and issued notices seeking responses from the three Rajya Sabha members elected from Madhya Pradesh as well as other respondents. The next hearing on the election petition is scheduled for September 11.

The election petition filed by Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan stated that she had submitted her nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. Following an objection, the Returning Officer rejected her nomination in a manner contrary to the rules after conducting a hearing.

In the petition filed in the High Court, Meenakshi Natarajan said, "I was named a respondent in a private complaint filed by a woman in a Telangana court. Because I was named as a respondent, the court issued a notice to me to present my side. There is no criminal case registered or pending against me."