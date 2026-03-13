ETV Bharat / state

Rajya Sabha Elections: Congress Escorts Odisha MLAs To Bengaluru Amid Cross-Voting Fears

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on March 16, Congress has shifted eight of its MLAs from Odisha to Bengaluru amid fears of cross-voting.

Earlier, both Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had issued a three-line whip to all MLAs, ensuring unity among the legislators in the elections.

Odisha Pradesh Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das took eight Congress MLAs, including chief whip Raazen Ekka, to Bengaluru on Thursday. The other MLAs are Ashok Dash, Satyajit Gamang, Apala Swami Kadraka, Mangu Khil, Nilamadhav Hikka, Puruthaya Sawanta and Prafulla Pradhan.

These MLAs have been accommodated at a resort located 35 km from the city. Sources said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is monitoring the logistical arrangements for their stay. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet these MLAs there. They are expected to remain in Bengaluru till Monday morning before returning to Bhubaneswar to participate in the voting for the Rajya Sabha elections.