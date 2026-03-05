ETV Bharat / state

Congress Renominates Phulo Devi Netam For Rajya Sabha From Chhattisgarh

Raipur: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress has now announced its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh. The party has renominated its sitting Rajya Sabha MP, Phulo Devi Netam, for another term.

The Congress currently has four Rajya Sabha members from Chhattisgarh, including Phulo Devi Netam, KTS Tulsi, Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan. The terms of Phulo Devi Netam and KTS Tulsi are set to expire in April. Ahead of the completion of her tenure, the Congress has once again reposed faith in Netam.

Chhattisgarh has a total of five Rajya Sabha seats. The fifth seat is held by the BJP’s Devendra Pratap Singh.

The Congress has chosen to back a prominent local leader, and Phulo Devi is regarded as a strong and vocal face of the party in Chhattisgarh and has been actively involved in the Congress’s women’s wing. She previously served as president of the Chhattisgarh Mahila Congress.