Congress Renominates Phulo Devi Netam For Rajya Sabha From Chhattisgarh
Published : March 5, 2026 at 2:27 AM IST
Raipur: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress has now announced its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh. The party has renominated its sitting Rajya Sabha MP, Phulo Devi Netam, for another term.
The Congress currently has four Rajya Sabha members from Chhattisgarh, including Phulo Devi Netam, KTS Tulsi, Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan. The terms of Phulo Devi Netam and KTS Tulsi are set to expire in April. Ahead of the completion of her tenure, the Congress has once again reposed faith in Netam.
Chhattisgarh has a total of five Rajya Sabha seats. The fifth seat is held by the BJP’s Devendra Pratap Singh.
छत्तीसगढ़ की लोकप्रिय जननेत्री श्रीमती फूलोदेवी नेताम जी को पुनः राज्यसभा के लिए नामित होने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ।— T S Singhdeo (@TS_SinghDeo) March 4, 2026
आपका यह मनोनयन प्रदेश की जनता, विशेषकर आदिवासी समाज और महिलाओं के सशक्त प्रतिनिधित्व का सम्मान है।
आपके अनुभव, सरल व्यक्तित्व और जनसेवा के प्रति समर्पण से…
The Congress has chosen to back a prominent local leader, and Phulo Devi is regarded as a strong and vocal face of the party in Chhattisgarh and has been actively involved in the Congress’s women’s wing. She previously served as president of the Chhattisgarh Mahila Congress.
Netam was earlier fielded by the Congress in the 2020 Rajya Sabha elections and was elected to Parliament that year.
बस्तर की माटी की सशक्त आवाज और छत्तीसगढ़ की गौरव, श्रीमती फूलो देवी नेताम जी को छत्तीसगढ़ से दोबारा राज्यसभा उम्मीदवार मनोनीत होने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं अनंत शुभकामनाएँ।— Dr. Charan Das Mahant (@DrCharandas) March 4, 2026
एक आदिवासी महिला नेत्री के रूप में आपका फिर से चयन होना पूरे बस्तर और प्रदेश के लिए गर्व का विषय है।
हमें… pic.twitter.com/kfGm17bTkE
Following her nomination, congratulatory messages have poured in from senior Congress leaders. Veteran leader T. S. Singh Deo and Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant extended their wishes on the social media platform X.
T.S. Singh Deo called Netam’s renomination an honour for the people of the state, particularly for the tribal community and women. He stated that her experience, simplicity and dedication to public service would help raise Chhattisgarh’s voice more effectively in Parliament.
Charan Das Mahant said that her selection as a tribal woman leader was a matter of pride for Bastar and the entire state. He expressed confidence that she would represent the interests of tribals and Chhattisgarh in Parliament.
Phulo Devi Netam is counted among the prominent women leaders of the Chhattisgarh Congress and is considered close to the party high command. She has also previously served in key organisational roles within the Congress.
