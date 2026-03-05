ETV Bharat / state

RS Polls: Congress’ Phulo Devi Netam, BJP's Laxmi Verma File Nominations For Two Chhattisgarh Seats

Raipur: Congress candidate Phulo Devi Netam and BJP's Laxmi Verma filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, polls to which will be held on March 16, 2026.

Phulo Devi was accompanied by Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant and other party leaders. Laxmi Verma was accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, state BJP president Kiran Deo, party national vice-president Saroj Pandey and several ministers, MPs and MLAs while filing her nomination papers.

After filing the nomination, Netam thanked the party’s top leadership for reposing faith in her and giving her the responsibility for a second time. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership and thank them. I thank Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi, senior leader Sachin Pilot, Charan Das Mahant, Deepak Baij, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo for their guidance," she said.

"I am a worker and have always worked as a party worker. By showing trust in me again, I am being sent to the House with a big responsibility. I will try to work according to their expectations," Netam added.