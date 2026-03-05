RS Polls: Congress’ Phulo Devi Netam, BJP's Laxmi Verma File Nominations For Two Chhattisgarh Seats
Candidates of the Congress and the BJP submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Chhattisgarh.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Raipur: Congress candidate Phulo Devi Netam and BJP's Laxmi Verma filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, polls to which will be held on March 16, 2026.
Phulo Devi was accompanied by Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant and other party leaders. Laxmi Verma was accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, state BJP president Kiran Deo, party national vice-president Saroj Pandey and several ministers, MPs and MLAs while filing her nomination papers.
आज भारतीय जनता पार्टी की राज्यसभा प्रत्याशी श्रीमती लक्ष्मी वर्मा जी ने मंत्रीगण, सांसदगण, विधायकगण एवं भारतीय जनता पार्टी के आदरणीय पदाधिकारिगण की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया।— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) March 5, 2026
मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि श्रीमती वर्मा जी राज्यसभा में छत्तीसगढ़ की सशक्त नारी… pic.twitter.com/SEoiSEZm3w
After filing the nomination, Netam thanked the party’s top leadership for reposing faith in her and giving her the responsibility for a second time. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership and thank them. I thank Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi, senior leader Sachin Pilot, Charan Das Mahant, Deepak Baij, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo for their guidance," she said.
"I am a worker and have always worked as a party worker. By showing trust in me again, I am being sent to the House with a big responsibility. I will try to work according to their expectations," Netam added.
आज राज्यसभा सांसद श्रीमती फूलो देवी नेताम जी को उनके रायपुर निवास पहुँचकर राज्यसभा हेतु पुनः नामित होने पर बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ दी. @NetamPhulodevi pic.twitter.com/BO6p8liSvk— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) March 5, 2026
Verma also thanked the party's central leadership, following her nomination. "I thank everyone for entrusting me with this big responsibility. I will try to discharge the role of a Rajya Sabha MP with full dedication," Verma said.
Verma, a resident of Balodabazar district, has a political career spanning over three decades. She joined the BJP as a primary member in 1990 and has remained active in the organisational activities.
In 2000, she was appointed as the representative of then Raipur MP Ramesh Bais. In 2001, she was made a member of the BJP Mahila Morcha working committee, a responsibility she held for four years, strengthening the organisation among women workers.
वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ।— Phulodevi Netam (@NetamPhulodevi) March 5, 2026
निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा॥
जनजातीय अस्मिता और छत्तीसगढ़ सर्वोपरि के ध्येय पथ पर निरंतर जारी यात्रा का पुनः आरंभ हो चुका है।
नामांकन से पूर्व परिवारजनों द्वारा प्राप्त मंगलकांनाओं ने इस पथ पर अविराम बढ़ते रहने की शक्ति दी है। pic.twitter.com/3ibvgrwxk5
Phulo Devi Netam is considered a prominent Congress leader in Chhattisgarh and has been active in the party’s women’s wing. She earlier served as the president of the Chhattisgarh Mahila Congress. The Congress had fielded her for the Rajya Sabha election in 2020 as well, and she was elected to the Upper House that year.
